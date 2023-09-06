LSU star Olivia Dunne and NFL legend Tom Brady's cameos in Eli and Peyton Manning's "ManningCast" auditions draw massive fan attention

When NFL legend Peyton Manning announced that the "ManningCast" was auditioning for a third member alongside his brother Eli Manning, the interest snowballed and attracted quite a few famous faces.

Manning captioned a picture of himself looking through a list of names to audition, "Trying something new for the 'ManningCast' this year."

Among the stars to appear in an advertisement teasing the alternative NFL broadcast were NFL legend Tom Brady and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, who was the only student-athlete to make an appearance.

The appearance of the famous duo sparked fan interest in the parody skit of auditions.

The video pans to Tom Brady after he leaves the "ManningCast" audition that goes poorly, and he sits dejected in the waiting room before delivering a witty response.

"No, I didn't get the 'ManningCast' job," Tom Brady says. "I guess I'll just come back and play football again."

The clip with the LSU gymnast starts with Eli Manning questioning Dunne.

“So, what would we know you from?” Eli Manning asks.

“Have you heard of TikTok?” Dunne replies.

A busy year for Peyton Manning

Alongside the successful "ManningCast" show, Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions seemed to have hit the jackpot with the Netflix show "Quarterbacks," which has been renewed for a second season.

During season one, the show delves into the lives of three NFL quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. The first season ended on a high with Patrick Mahomes winning the Super Bowl with the Kansas Chiefs.

But there has been a huge casting problem.

On a conference call, Peyton Manning told reporters that NFL quarterbacks are not keen to appear on the show:

“I’d love for someone to call us back and say, ‘I want to do it.’ I had three starting quarterbacks tell me no yesterday, so I’m swallowing my pride.”

Manning talked about why NFL quarterbacks were rejecting the chance to appear on the show:

“I think maybe some guys are thinking that it is going to be a distraction, even though I told a couple of them, ‘I guarantee you’ll win the Super Bowl like Mahomes if you do it.'"

Some of the quarterbacks to have rejected the chance include Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow and Geno Smith.

With the NFL season kicking off imminently, Manning is in a race against time to get a few quarterbacks on his show.

Peyton Manning has been a busy man. He recently accepted an offer to return as a professor at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee's College of Communication and Information.