Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions seemed to have hit the jackpot with their Netflix series "Quarterback." The show followed quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota throughout last season.

The series closed with Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl and was picked up for a second season. Now, however, Peyton Manning and his team are having casting issues.

The Hall of Fame quarterback recently told reporters on a conference call that the majority of NFL quarterbacks don't want to participate in the Netflix series:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’d love for someone to call us back and say, ‘I want to do it.’ I had three starting quarterbacks tell me no yesterday, so I’m swallowing my pride.”

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

Manning’s frustration was palpable:

“I think maybe some guys are thinking that it is going to be a distraction, even though I told a couple of them, ‘I guarantee you’ll win the Super Bowl like Mahomes if you do it.'"

Peyton Manning said he believes the concept of constantly being followed by camera crews may be a turnoff for some players.

Which quarterbacks have rejected Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’

One would think the success of the first season of "Quarterback" on Netflix would encourage other NFL players. The series gave a glimpse at how quarterbacks prepare each week while also balancing their personal lives.

Expand Tweet

All three quarterbacks wore microphones during each game which gave a glimpse at their thought process. It was a hit with NFL fans but, apparently not enough for quarterbacks to agree to be cast in the next season.

Through training camp, quarterbacks across the NFL were asked if they would appear on Peyton Manning's hit series. Every day another quarterback would say no. Below is a list of the quarterbacks who clarified that they turned down the opportunity.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

With the 2023 NFL season kicking off on Thursday, Peyton Manning has just hours remaining to find three quarterbacks for his hit Netflix show. New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers could be a fan favorite if he appears on the show. He has never officially given an answer as to whether or not he would do the show.

Derek Carr's first season with the New Orleans Saints could also be an option. As would Baker Mayfield winning the starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Brock Purdy's sophomore campaign with the San Francisco 49ers.