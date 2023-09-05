WATCH: Eli and Peyton Manning host ManningCast auditions for Tom Brady, Olivia Dunne and Mike Tyson

The ManningCast, which is hosted by former NFL quarterback brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, is back for a third season. The brothers will continue to host live broadcasts of Monday Night Football games throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Yesterday, it was announced that there will be a third host this season on the ManningCast joining Peyton and Eli. This morning, the brothers posted a video on social media of a hilarious tryout video that they held to find their third host.

Stars and celebrities such as Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Mike Tyson, Olivia Dunne, Pat McAfee, Lil Wayne, Sean McVay, D.J. Khaled, and others were included in the video. Here's the video below:

It hasn't been announced yet who will be the third host of ManningCast this season.

2023 ManningCast schedule explored

During the ManningCast snippet video, there was a scene towards the end of the video that showed which games the brothers will call. In total, they will broadcast 10 games during the 2023-2024 season like the previous two seasons.

In Week 1, they will open the season with an alternate presentation of the New York Jets led by Aaron Rodgers vs. the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

They'll broadcast consecutive games in Week 4 (Seahawks vs. Giants) and Week 5 (Packers vs. Raiders.) In Week 7, they will call the 49ers vs. Vikings game. Two weeks later, they'll call another Jets game as they face the Chargers.

The very next week, they'll broadcast one of Peyton's former teams as the Denver Broncos will face the Buffalo Bills. In Week 11, they'll call the highly-anticipated Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs.

The last two games of the season that will broadcast will be Week 13 (Bengals vs. Jaguars) and the Chiefs vs. Patriots in Week 15. They will also broadcast a Wild Card game on January 15.

The show continues to be a hit as it won the 2022 Outstanding Live Sports Series by the Sports Emmy Awards.

There will be at least one more season of the ManningCast next year as ESPN extended its contract through the 2024 NFL season, with Omaha Productions.

Who would you like to see be the third host of the ManningCast this season?