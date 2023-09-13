Rece Davis believes Nick Saban's dynasty at Alabama will eventually come to an end: "It's not going to last forever"

The obituary for the Nick Saban dynasty at Alabama is already being written. The Crimson Tide's 34-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns was the first during Saban's tenure that was by a margin of more than a touchdown.

The loss against Texas was Alabam's first non-conference home loss since 2007, and the biggest home loss of Saban's tenure.

Appearing on the "Finebaum Show," ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis made his thoughts known on Nick Saban's immediate future with the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The "Finebaum Show" posted a clip on Instagram with the caption, “It’s not gonna last forever.” - @recedavis on Nick Saban and @alabamafbl’s dynasty. #RollTide #CrimsonTide #SEC"

"This dynasty has run on longer, far longer and more consistently than any other in the history of the sport. It's not going to last forever and when you say that they are not the dominant program in the sport right now it doesn't mean that they aren't a great program, they still are. The difference is that right now they look like a top-12 type team instead of a top two and that for them is a big difference and something to aspire to."

Rece Davis made no bones about the fact that he doesn't think Alabama will get to the college football playoff. Appearing on an episode of "College GameDay Podcast" before the season started, he chose a surprising team to make it over Bama.

“I think Florida State is going to come through, and I think they make the Playoff, and I think they knock either LSU or Alabama out of that second spot from the SEC.”

What next for Nick Saban?

Nick Saban knows that every game from here on out will seem like a final, and his talented, but inexperienced team can't afford to slip up.

Speaking to reporters after the match, the wily old coach sounded confident that he could turn the situation around.

“I think all these things are fixable,” Saban said. “We have good players.”

The long-running quarterback issue that has plagued Alabama cropped up again after QB Jalen Milroe struggled against Texas. Saban spoke about whether he thought of replacing Milroe:

“I did. But when he (Milroe) put the drive together to go down the field and score when we got ahead, I thought that gave him a lot of confidence. But we never, ever discussed it. I can’t sit here and say the thought doesn’t come to mind for any player that’s having a difficult time.”

Whether Saban will opt to play one of his other quarterback options like Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, Ty Simpson, or Dylan Lonergan, whom he had praised during fall camp, will be interesting to predict.