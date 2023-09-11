Olivia Dunne, a gymnast and student at Louisiana State University, who has amassed a sizable internet fan base is unable to attend her university classes due to safety concerns. In the past, LSU has had to step up security for games after large crowds of supporters came to the campus to watch Dunne play.

Dunne was also trolled for her personal security through comments on social media. As she posted a couple of pictures of herself swimming and enjoying the pool with her friends, one user commented:

"Did you have guards protecting the bath water?"

Olivia Dunne clapped back at trolls and wrote:

"Had to have the US navy protecting the pool water."

Fan reactions

Here's what Olivia posted:

"So much room for activities!!!"

Olivia Dunne asked supporters to be respectful

In an interview with Elle, the collegiate gymnast talked about the predicament and explained why she was unable to continue attending her courses for "safety reasons".

“There were some scares in the past, and I just want to be as careful as possible,” Dunne explained. “I don’t want people to know my daily schedule and where I am.”

Taking to Twitter, she asked the fans to be respectful of the other gymnasts.

Expand Tweet

"I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job"

Olivia, who is currently dating MLB player Paul Skenes, has gained fame in a very short span of time. Dunne is a very ambitious girl and many times spoken about her dreams and aspirations.

LSU v Auburn

Olivia Dunne won the All-American title and was named to the SEC academic honor roll. Before the start of her freshman year in 2020–2021, she attracted attention on social media and made a name for herself as a social media icon. She now has more than 113.6K Twitter followers and 4.4 million Instagram followers.