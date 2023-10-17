Alabama HC Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban wants to move to Texas for a surprising reason

Kristen Saban, the daughter of Alabama head coach, Nick Saban, has gathered quite the social media following over the years due to her outspoken nature on social media.

Kristen Saban has amassed 40,000 followers on her Instagram account, where she posts updates about her life and events in the CFB fraternity.

After posting a cryptic message on her Instagram stories earlier on Monday, she jolted her fans with a video of a scenic horseback ride in Texas with a caption that read:

"Brb moving to Texas for these sunsets."

Nick Saban hoping to iron out Alabama's issues

Alabama has allowed 31 sacks so far this season translating to 4.43 sacks per game, a concerning statistic. When Nick Saban was asked whether there was cause for worry before the Tide faced the Vols' he had a blunt answer.

"Well, to answer the first part of your question, I would say, ‘Hell, yeah,'" Saban said. "I do think we have guys who are capable. I think it goes back to that same attention to detail. There’s little things like, in certain protections, I know I have inside help. So, why would I get beat outside? Does that make sense? So, these are not all capability issues. Some of them are things that we could fix."

Tennessee has recorded 24 sacks this season, one of the best in the country. Saban demonstrated that he knew which issues needed to be resolved to get the Tide rolling this season.

“When we’re sliding out, to block three on three, and a guy doesn’t slide out to block the third guy and he runs in and sacks the quarterback. That’s a mental error. That’s not a physical problem," Saban said. "So, it’s a combination of all those things that need to get cleaned up with better communication, better execution, and maybe the more knowledge and experience we get, the more we’ll be able to be more effective and consistent in those areas.”

Alabama's improving run game

Nick Saban seems to be ironing out one area of weakness from his team every other week and after an average running game against the Texas A&M Aggies, the Crimson Tide had one of their best running games against the Razorbacks.

Speaking before facing the Volunteers on Monday, Saban acknowledged the improvement. All four of his backs averaged five yards a carry in the week seven clash.

“We did run the ball better in the second half,” Saban said. “To me? The way I sort of evaluate it is what is the efficiency in the running game? In other words, how many four-plus runs did you have versus less than four? That’s the efficiency that we continue to look for.”

The Crimson Tide is a work-in-progress team, and Nick Saban will use his experience to negate impending weaknesses.