Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was a man on a mission during his team's clash against Nick Saban's Alabama in week 7 of college football action.

Jefferson ended the game 14-of-24 for 150 yards resulting in two touchdowns in the Razorbacks' third and fourth-quarter rally that almost caused an upset after Alabama went into the second half 21-6 up.

Nick Saban was full of praise for KJ Jefferson after the game while speaking to the media and paid him one of the rarest and highest compliments.

“When a QB can make a major college football player and sling him off like a gnat on a cow’s a*s. That’s one of the most impressive plays I’ve seen a player make."

CFB fans were full of praise for the QB and criticized Arkansas coach Sam Pittman for wasting his talent.

KJ Jefferson - Arkansas' superman

Last season, KJ Jefferson threw for 2,636 yards resulting in 24 touchdowns, along with 640 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Big things were expected from the quarterback and the Razorbacks coming into this season.

It all started well with no interceptions thrown in Arkansas' first two games but it all fell apart and Jefferson has been on a savior's job since then. Before facing Alabama, he had thrown for four interceptions in his last as many games, all losses.

Sam Pittman summarized the effort KJ Jefferson is putting into trying to drag Arkansas to wins.

"I think he’s pressing, too," Pittman said on Monday. "I think everybody could understand if he was. I think he’s pressing. It’s his senior year, a lot of things on his mind. He would be better at answering it than me, but that’s what I believe, that he’s probably pressing. He also has way more on, much more on his plate now than he ever has. It’s been, I’m sure, difficult for him."

Before the Alabama game, the Razorbacks had allowed 23 sacks in just six games. Jefferson was not getting enough protection and Pittman acknowledged as much.

"I do believe that he could really thrive and shine if we just protected him a little bit better," Pittman said. "If you notice in the games, if he does have protection, we’re able to throw and catch well. When he doesn’t, not so much. I think that’s with everybody. But I think he wants to be Superman and I think he’s probably pressing a little bit too much right now to make a play."

With Nick Saban praising his efforts and Sam Pittman on the hot seat for underutilizing him, KJ Jefferson might just be the SEC's most underrated signal-caller.