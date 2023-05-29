KJ Jefferson continues to develop every year of his Arkansas career. Entering his 5th-year senior season, this is Jefferson's swan song and his final opportunity to impress NFL personnel departments.

When people around the Razorbacks program speak about KJ Jefferson, they revere their signal-caller. Jefferson has earned the respect of everyone around the SEC and is a battle-tested warrior at the position.

Jefferson is fascinating. Once given proper NFL coaching, he could be an NFL starter. The issues I have with Jefferson aren't entirely his fault. Arkansas runs a unique offense that doesn't require their QBs to read defenses or do all of the little things that make NFL QBs successful. The offense, on some level, is holding Jefferson back.

Which wins out: the traits, experience, and production, or lack of development in an NFL-style offense? Let's dive into KJ Jefferson's scouting report to find out.

KJ JEFFERSON'S STRENGTHS:

Alabama v Arkansas

+ He possesses the arm strength to toss the ball around the field.

+ The best throws in his repertoire are the deep passes down the sidelines.

+ He has excellent touch and drops the ball in the bucket with regularity.

+ He is a threat to run, but more so, a powerful runner capable of running over defenders (won't run away from anyone).

+ Jefferson is the leader of the Arkansas offense and has been, for quite some time, respected by coaches and players in the locker room.

+ He has adequate arm strength to get throws into tight windows.

+ He has excellent intangibles.

+ Jefferson plays with a swagger that attracts other players to him

KJ JEFFERSON'S WEAKNESSES:

Arkansas v Brigham Young

-Jefferson is a mess fundamentally who has picked up some bad habits. If not fixed, he'll never be considered a legitimate NFL draft prospect.

-The Razorbacks' offense is a one-read system that allows Jefferson to get away with a lack of progression, which will not fly at the NFL level.

-He must improve his approach to the game from the neck up, including reading defenses and key pre-snap.

-He has a long delivery on his passes, which could allow for NFL defenders to knock the ball down at the line of scrimmage.

OVERALL:

Ole Miss v Arkansas

I'm not a Jefferson guy. I see the appeal from a collegiate level. Jefferson is a leader and a locker-room guy. Everyone speaks glowingly about Jefferson, but does that make him an NFL-caliber QB?

I see too many issues that I would have justified with a younger prospect. For a 5th-year senior to have as many flaws as Jefferson does, however, it is a bridge too far for me.

I view KJ Jefferson as an excellent college QB, but a project for the NFL game. Jefferson is a late-round prospect for the 2024 NFL draft.

