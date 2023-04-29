2023 NFL Draft Results: Who had the best draft picks?

The 2023 NFL Draft is over and we can now look at which teams have improved the most. Not only because of the player himself, but who also found the best value related to where they were picking.

Without further ado, let's check which teams made the best picks of the 2023 class

2023 NFL Draft Results: Best Draft pick of all teams on Day 1

Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Grade: A+

Smith-Njigba was no doubt the best wide receiver in the draft, and his pick started a run that ended with four wide receivers taken in sequence for the first time ever in the first round of the draft. He was the best receiver in the class and was worth a top-15 pick; the fact that the Seahawks nabbed him at #20 is amazing. He will be a monster learning from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Grade: A+

Howie Roseman just had to wait and the best things came to him. Nolan Smith was thought of as a possible top-10 pick in the draft, so the fact that the Eagles were able to get him at #30 was fantastic. He's an undersized edge who has too much intelligence, aggressiveness and speed to be a star in the league, just like his new teammate Haason Reddick.

2023 NFL Draft Results: Best Draft pick of teams on Day 2

Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Grade: A+

This one was pretty easy if we're being honest, but it's not a Steelers problem. Porter is easily one of the best cornerbacks in the class and it's impossible to find a reason why he fell into the second round, but once he did, there was no wait. His father, Joey Porter, won a Super Bowl with the Steelers and also coached the linebackers there from 2015 to 2018.

Brian Branch was a huge steal

Detroit Lions: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Grade: A+

The Lions deserved a ton of criticism for their picks on the first night of the NFL draft, but they absolutely nailed the value with Brian Branch at #45. Branch was the best safety in the class and, while his Combine performance did not help his stock, his intelligence and instincts will make him a good player in the NFL for a long time.

2023 NFL Draft Results: Best Draft pick of teams on Day 2

Philadelphia Eagles: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Grade: A+

The Eagles found excellent value with two Georgia players on the first night, but they somehow did it again early Saturday, when they traded up with the Houston Texans to pick cornerback Kelee Ringo, who was thought to be a first-round player who fell due to questions regarding his off-field. Nevertheless, in the fourth round, it was an amazing pickup.

Cleveland Browns: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Grade: A+

A few picks later, it was time for the Browns to find great value in the fourth round in Dawand Jones, who could turn into a very good player for them under the tutelage of Bill Callahan. He's a massive player who fell due to medical concerns, but with his wingspan and his quickness, there's star potential in him.

