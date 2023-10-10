Sam Pittman coaching career: stats, notable records, key achievements, and more explored

Sam Pittman’s Arkansas is without a win in three SEC matchups this season. A section of the Razorbacks fans is even calling for Pittman’s sack following their Week 6 loss to rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels. It is Pittman’s fourth season in charge of the team and most fans may have forgotten how badly the team was down when he took over.

The task before Pittman seemed insurmountable when he was appointed in December 2019. He was a first-time head coach in NCAA Division I. And the Razorbacks team he inherited was in shambles. He led the team to their first win to end a 20-game losing streak against SEC opponents.

In truth, Pittman has had an underrated coaching career, and the weight of his achievements at Arkansas is often overlooked. Perhaps a quick survey of his coaching career will put his achievements and records in a better perspective.

Sam Pittman’s coaching career explored

Sam Pittman got his first taste of coaching experience at his alma mater just after his graduation. He worked as a graduate assistant at Pittsburg State from 1984 to 1985. He then went on to become the offensive coordinator at Beggs High School in Beggs, Oklahoma. Next, he was appointed head coach for Princeton Junior-Senior High School in Princeton, Missouri.

He served at Princeton from 1987 to 1988. Then he moved to Trenton High School in Trenton, Missouri, in the same role from 1989 to 1990. Pittman’s next job took him to Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas. He was first the offensive lines coach before he was made head coach in 1992.

In 1994, he was offered the role of offensive line coach at Northern Illinois. Over the following 25 years, Sam Pittman worked at different schools in roles varying from offensive lines coach to tight ends coach and assistant head coach. He worked at Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Western Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Arkansas.

In addition to his coaching roles, Pittman became one of the country’s most reputed talent recruiters. His former players were instrumental in his appointment as Arkansas in December 2019. Despite improving the Razorbacks team from the serial losing team it was under former coach Chad Morris, Pittman’s record still stands at 21-21.

His record in SEC play stands at an uninspiring 10-19. However, this does not tell the entire story of his time as Arkansas coach. He has led the Razorbacks to consecutive bowl wins including the Outback Bowl in 2021 and the Liberty Bowl in 2022. He was awarded the AFCA Region 2 Coach of the Year Award in 2021.

Sam Pittman may not be having the best of times as the Razorbacks' head coach at the moment. And the fans may be rightly outraged. But he has a track record of delivering, and probably all he needs is time and support from the fans.