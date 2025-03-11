Alabama players share why they put off their NFL dreams for another year: “Nasty taste in my mouth”

The Alabama program is one of the biggest in college football. Just under Nick Saban's 27-year run, the Crimson Tide secured six national championships and nine SEC titles.

After the 2023 season, Alabama lost to Michigan 19-13, resulting in a 12-2 overall record in that season.

Shortly after the loss, Nick Saban announced it was his time to hang up his boots and retired at the age of 72. This left many fans worried about the program's future, until Kalen DeBoer came in, with an overall coaching record of 113-16.

However, DeBoer's first year with Alabama didn't go as planned. The team ended the season at 9-4, at the sixth spot in the SEC, a standard that's not up to the fans' expectations.

Hence, to change the narrative, many NFL-eligible Alabama players, like defensive tackle Tim Keenan III, are returning for another year.

Keenan III said, "Well, I mean, of course going 9-4 is not the standard here at the University of Alabama."

"Some unfinished business. Nasty taste in my mouth, just being back with some of the guys and having another shot to win the national championship," Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard said, per Tuscaloosanews.com.

"I feel like I left a lot on the table last year, especially sack-wise," Overton said. "Pressures are cool and all, but you know what the guys really want to see is who's really making that production.

"So it was more like I know I was up there, second, first round. But I know I left way more production on the board, and I'm just trying to solidify that spot, that first round," said LT Overton.

CFB analyst calls out Alabama's Kalen DeBoer for underachieving

When the former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer announced that he would be taking the reigns of Alabama in his hands, many fans and analysts thought he was a homerun.

However, now that Crimson Tide ended the season with a disappointing record, analyst Jake Crain, on "Crain & Company," said that DeBoer underachieved during the 2024 CFB season.

Crain highlighted that DeBoer inherited a solid team, including stars like Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams, projecting a bright enough future for the Crimson Tide. So, 9-4 wasn't a satisfactory outcome for the Tide. However, with many players returning next season, DeBoer will get a shot at redemption.

