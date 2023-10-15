Alabama's Will Reichard gets crowned "best kicker" in SEC history; Roll Tide fans flood social media with compliments

Will Reichard, the placekicker and punter for the Alabama Crimson Tide, has etched his name in the SEC record books. He is now the "best kicker" in conference history.

During the recent clash against Arkansas, Reichard gave Nick Saban’s team an extra point following their first touchdown. This made Will Reichard establish himself in the first position for the all-time points leader in the SEC.

Reichard now finds himself placed ahead of former Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson, who now plies his trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Roll Tide fans, a rallying cry for Alabama's athletic teams, are beaming with pride and have flooded social media platforms with compliments for the standout kicker.

Reichard is yet to miss a kick this season. He has scored 12 successful field goals and 18 extra points.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban praises Will Reichard

Alabama coach Nick Saban was in awe of Reichard after the game. He lauded the best kicker in SEC history during his weekly radio show. Saban expressed:

“To have really good specialists on your team is a tremendous asset. He’s very accurate, he has a strong leg, what a great person.”

As the Crimson Tide geared up to face the Arkansas Razorbacks, Reichard was just 51 points away from securing NCAA's all-time points leader.

“You couldn’t find someone who’s a better guy, more committed to being the best he can be. He’s outstanding as a football player, as a kicker, no doubt,” said Saban.

Will Reichard stats for 2023

Will Reichard is rewriting the record books in the 2023 college football season. It has been a flawless season so far. He's a perfect 13 of 13 on-field goal attempts. In the Week 2 clash against Texas, Reichard really showed off his kicking powers with a spectacular 51-yard winning field goal.

Reichard’s consistency extends beyond field goals. He even has a perfect record on extra-point attempts. Week after week, Reichard has been a crucial asset for Alabama. Against Mississippi State, he nailed four field goals.

The CFB 2023 season tally for Reichard stands at 60 points. In the Week 7 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks, he set the SEC record with a 30-yard field goal and three perfect PATs.

Will Reichard now stands at 486 career points. Alabama's star kicker continues to dominate the field and fans can't help but marvel at Reichard thus making him a pivotal figure in the Alabama Crimson Tide.