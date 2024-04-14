Alabama Spring game attendance: How many people attended Crimson Tide's showdown in 2024?

Alabama's Spring football in Tuscaloosa usually generates excitement, but this year held a special significance. With the 5x SEC Coach of the Year, Nick Saban stepping aside, all eyes were on the Crimson Tide's performance under new leader Kalen DeBoer. The response was a resounding roar from the Tuscaloosa faithful.

Bryant-Denny Stadium was packed with around 72,358 fans on Saturday who turned out for the Alabama spring game. This wasn't just about watching players on the field; it was about witnessing the dawn of a new chapter for Alabama football.

The fans were eager to see how DeBoer's high-powered offense would translate to the Crimson Tide. Before the game, DeBoer himself couldn't wait to experience the energy of the Crimson Tide faithful.

DeBoer shared before Saturday's spring game. He viewed the event not just as a test for his players, but as a celebration of their hard work during spring practice, a chance to share it with the fans who fuel their passion.

"It gives us a chance to really also celebrate what we’re doing and where we’re at and enjoy the moment with the fans,” DeBoer said Thursday. “So excited to see a packed stadium there and looking forward to seeing everyone come and support our program.

The spring game had a different look this time, the offense and defense faced off, showcasing a glimpse of DeBoer's offensive philosophy and the strategic shifts he'd be implementing for Alabama.

"Enjoy This Moment": Kalen DeBoer connects with players and fans

DeBoer, fresh off his success leading Washington to a national championship game appearance, reflected on his experience of the electric atmosphere of the spring game.

"That was a lot of fun," DeBoer said, reflecting on the energy of the 72,358 strong crowd.

He emphasized to his players, especially those experiencing their first taste of action in front of the Tide faithful, to "enjoy this moment." For DeBoer himself, it was a chance to connect with the passionate Alabama fanbase.

“I made sure that they relished this day,” DeBoer said. “When you say those things, you do it yourself as well.”

Quarterback Jalen Milroe echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the need to "trust the process" while remaining focused on the program's core goals.

“We have to trust the process, because everything’s so different right now,” Jalen Milroe said. “We’re all behind Coach DeBoer, we’re all confident in him. And we’re just passionate. We’re passionate to play for our family, passionate to play for the state of Alabama, passionate to play for Coach DeBoer and our coaching staff.”

Milroe's words captured the collective spirit of the team, unwavering confidence in DeBoer and a burning passion to uphold the Crimson Tide legacy.