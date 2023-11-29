Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship game prediction, odds and picks - Dec. 2

The Alabama Crimson Tide are set to play the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Alabama (11-1) is coming off a last-second hail mary victory over Auburn (27-24). Georgia (12-0) defeated Georgia Tech 31-23 and is vying for their second SEC Championship in a row.

Alabama vs Georgia: Game Details

Fixture: Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Alabama vs Georgia: Betting Odds

Spread

Alabama +5.5 (-112)

Georgia -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Alabama +180

Georgia -218

Total

Over 54.5 (-112)

Under 54.5 (-108)

Alabama vs Georgia: Picks

The Alabama Crimson Tide struggled last week against Auburn but got the win and kept their playoff hopes alive. Alabama will have to move the ball down the field if the Crimson Tide are going to beat Georgia which is why Jermaine Burton over 60.5 receiving yards at -115 is the way to go here. Burton has gone over this number in each of his last two games.

Georgia, meanwhile, has had a great offense as quarterback Carson Beck has been solid this season. Take Beck over 1.5 passing touchdowns at -175. The Bulldogs should be able to score against this Alabama defense. Beck has scored two touchdowns or more in four of his past five games.

Alabama vs Georgia: Head-to-head

Alabama leads the all-time series 42-26-4 over Georgia. The schools also met in the SEC Championship in 2021 with the Crimson Tide winning 41-24. The Bulldogs snapped their seven-game losing streak back on Jan. 10, 2022, in the National Title game.

Alabama vs Georgia: Prediction

The Alabama Crimson Tide struggled offensively last week against the Auburn Tigers, but it's rare for Alabama to have two bad games in a row. As the odds suggest, this should be an exciting back-and-forth game, as both defenses have been strong this season.

Ultimately, Georgia is the more well-rounded team and will be able to force some turnovers and key stops against Jalen Milroe, which will lead to some short fields for this Bulldogs' offense.

Prediction: Georgia wins by a touchdown.

