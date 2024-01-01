Texas vs. Washington Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 1 | Sugar Bowl

The third-seeded Texas Longhorns and the second-seeded Washington Huskies face off on Monday night in the College Football Playoff semifinals in the Sugar Bowl.

The Longhorns (12-1) finished the season strong as they captured the Big 12 championship game with a 49-21 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Huskies (13-0) won the Pac-12 championship with a 34-31 home victory over the Oregon Ducks.

Texas vs. Washington: Game Details

Matchup: Texas Longhorns (12-1) vs Washington Huskies (13-0)

Date & Time: Monday, Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA

Texas vs. Washington: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Texas Longhorns -4 (-105) Over 63.5 (-105) -175 Washington Huskies +4 (-115) Under 63.5 (-115) +150

Texas vs. Washington: Picks

The Texas Longhorns have been one of the top programs throughout college football as they are 18th with 286.8 passing yards per game.

Sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers is 248 of 351 (70.7%) for 3,161 yards with 21 passing touchdowns to six interceptions. With six passing touchdowns in his last two games, expect the over in his passing touchdowns in the CFP semifinals.

The Washington Huskies have dominated throughout the season throwing the football as they lead the sport with 343.8 passing yards per game.

Senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was a Heisman Trophy finalist as he went 307 of 466 (65.9%) for 4,218 yards with 33 passing touchdowns to nine interceptions. He's averaging 254.3 yards in his last four games so go with the over in passing yards here.

Texas vs. Washington: Head-to-head

This is the sixth time these programs are squaring off against one another, with the Longhorns holding a 3-2 advantage. Washington won the most recent meeting as it picked up a 27-20 win in the Alamo Bowl a year ago.

Players Unavailable

With the College Football Playoff starting, there are some transfer portal players and injuries that are going to impact this game, and they are listed below.

Texas

Isaiah Neyor, WR (Transfer Portal)

Larry Turner-Gooden, DB (Transfer Portal)

Casey Cain, WR (Transfer Portal)

BJ Allen Sr, S (Transfer Portal)

Sawyer Goram-Welch, OL (Transfer Portal)

Jalen Catalon, S (Transfer Portal)

Xavion Brice, S (Transfer Portal)

Maalik Murphy, QB (Transfer Portal)

Kristopher Ross, EDGE (Transfer Portal)

Jonathan Brooks, RB (Knee)

Washington

Vincent Nunley, S (Transfer Portal)

James Smith, CB (Transfer Portal)

Dylan Morris, QB (Transfer Portal)

Giles Jackson, WR (Redshirt)

Gaard Memmelaar, OL (Undisclosed)

Cameron Davis, RB (Lower Body)

Texas vs. Washington: Prediction

This game could be the biggest game throughout the College Football Playoff and should be intriguing.

There is a reason why the Washington Huskies have been able to win every single game this season in a tough Pac-12 and have the best passing offense in the nation. Quinn Ewers has not looked too great in his four games since returning from the shoulder injury as he has eight passing touchdowns to three interceptions.

All in all, go with the Washington Huskies to cover the spread here.

Prediction: Washington Huskies +4