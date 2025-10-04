Alabama vs Vanderbilt projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

No. 10 Alabama (3-1, 1-0 in SEC) hosts No. 16 Vanderbilt (5-0, 1-0 in SEC) in Week 6 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Ad

The SEC showdown will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET with both teams aiming for a 2-0 slate and secure a better foothold in the cut-throat conference.

The game also features the clash of two equally-talented quarterbacks in Alabama's Ty Simpson and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Simpson has played efficient football this season, racking up 1,138 yards with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. On the other hand, Pavia has completed 74.6% of his passes for 1,211 yards, with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Ad

Trending

Both teams' offensive and defensive lines are capable of providing explosive plays to help their cause. Fans are expecting a heavyweight clash between two of the top college football programs this season.

Ahead of the Alabama-Vanderbilt showdown, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams:

Alabama vs Vanderbilt projected starting lineup for Week 6

Alabama projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on offense vs Vanderbilt:

Ad

Pos No. Starter WR-X 1 Horton, Isaiah (RS Jr.) WR-Z 5 Bernard, Germie (Sr.) WR-H 2 Williams, Ryan (So.) LT 74 Proctor, Kadyn (Jr.) LG 71 Dewberry, Kam (Sr.) C 72 Brailsford, Parker (RS Jr.) RG 56 VanDeMark, Geno (RS Sr.) RT 75 Formby, Wilkin (RS So.) TE-Y 87 Edwards, Kaleb (Fr.) TE-H 80 Cuevas, Josh (RS Sr.) QB 15 Simpson, Ty (RS Jr.) RB 26 Miller, Jam (Sr.)

Ad

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on defense vs Vanderbilt:

Pos No. Starter DE 22 Overton, LT (Sr.) NT 96 Keenan III, Tim (RS Sr.) DT 94 Hill, Edric (RS So.) RUSH 42 Pierre, Yhonzae (RS So.) WLB 0 Lawson, Deontae (RS Sr.) MLB 10 Jefferson, Justin (Sr.) LCB 1 Jackson, Domani (Sr.) SS 3 Sabb, Keon RS J(r.) FS 18 Hubbard, Bray (Jr.) RCB 2 Brown, Zabien (So.) NB 7 Jones, DaShawn (RS Sr.)

Ad

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on special teams vs Vanderbilt:

Pos No. Starter PT 38 Doud, Blake (RS Sr.) PK 31 Talty, Conor (RS So.) KO 31 Talty, Conor (RS So.) LS 45 Bird, David (Jr.) H 38 Doud, Blake (RS Sr.) PR 7 Adams, Cole (RS So.) KR 17 Brooks, Lotzeir (Fr.)

Ad

Vanderbilt projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Vanderbilt's projected starters on offense vs Alabama:

Pos No. Starter WR-X 0 Sherrill, Junior (Jr.) WR-Z 1 Hudson, Trent (RS Sr.) WR-SL 6 Richardson, Tre (Jr.) QT 72 Glass, Isaia (Gr.) QG 70 McConnell, Cade (RS Jr.) C 53 White, Jordan (Gr.) SG 50 Mitchell, Chase (Gr.) ST 55 Henderson, Bryce (Gr.) TE 9 Stowers, Eli (Gr.) QB 2 Pavia, Diego (Gr.) RB 28 Alexander, Sedrick (Jr.)

Ad

Here's a look at Vanderbilt's projected starters on defense vs Alabama:

Pos No. Starter DE 96 Sydnor, Khordae (Gr.) NT 53 Seabrooks III, Glenn (So.) DT 54 Nelson, Mason (Gr.) RAZOR 29 Capers, Miles (Gr.) WLB 11 Longwell, Bryan (Jr.) MLB 10 Patterson, Langston (Sr.) STAR 2 Fontenette, Randon (Jr.) FCB 4 Hight, Martel (Jr.) FS 7 Sewell, Marlen (Gr.) BS 8 Heard, CJ (So.) BCB 3 Taylor, Kolbey (Gr.)

Ad

Here's a look at Vanderbilt's projected starters on special teams vs Alabama:

Pos No. Starter PT 38 Haberer, Nick (Gr.) PK 88 Taylor, Brock (RS So.) KO 88 Taylor, Brock (RS So.) LS 46 Harris, Durham (Gr.) H 38 Haberer, Nick (Gr.) PR 4 Hight, Martel (Jr.) KR 0 Sherrill, Junior (Jr.)

Ad

Read More: "He's working hard at it": Kalen DeBoer drops update on Ryan Williams after Alabama's big win over SEC giants Georgia

Alabama vs Vanderbilt depth chart for Week 6

Alabama depth chart

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 1 Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR 8 Hale, Jalen RS SO 30 Meadows, Derek FR WR-Z 5 Bernard, Germie SR/TR 11 Scott, Rico RS FR WR-H 2 Williams, Ryan SO 17 Brooks, Lotzeir FR 7 Adams, Cole RS SO LT 74 Proctor, Kadyn JR 78 Lloyd, Jackson FR LG 71 Dewberry, Kam SR/TR 70 Sanders, William RS FR C 72 Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR 69 Ionata, Joseph RS FR RG 56 VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR 77 Roberts, Jaeden RS SR 73 Alinen, Olaus RS SO RT 75 Formby, Wilkin RS SO 64 Carroll, Michael FR TE-Y 87 Edwards, Kaleb FR 88 Lindsey, Jay RS FR 81 Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR TE-H 80 Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR 89 Dalton, Brody RS SR/TR 18 Pritchett, Marshall FR QB 15 Simpson, Ty RS JR 10 Mack, Austin RS SO/TR 12 Russell, Keelon FR RB 26 Miller, Jam SR 9 Young, Richard RS SO 4 Hill, Daniel SO 20 Washington, Dre RS SR/TR 28 Riley, Kevin RS FR

Ad

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 DE 22 Overton, LT SR/TR 11 Renaud, Jordan RS SO 31 Keeley, Keon RS SO NT 96 Keenan III, Tim RS SR 90 Simmons, London FR 88 Faga, Isaia RS FR DT 94 Hill, Edric RS SO 23 Smith, James JR RUSH 42 Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO 4 Russaw, Qua RS SO WLB 0 Lawson, Deontae RS SR 41 Hill-Green, Nikhai GR/TR 26 Metz, Luke FR MLB 10 Jefferson, Justin SR/TR 36 Reese, QB RS FR 30 Jones, Cayden SO LCB 1 Jackson, Domani SR/TR 5 Lee Jr., Dijon FR SS 3 Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR 21 Kirkpatrick Jr., Dre SO 13 Taylor, Ivan FR FS 18 Hubbard, Bray JR 12 Mincey, Zavier SO 6 Howard, Kameron RS SO/TR RCB 2 Brown, Zabien SO 9 Calhoun, Cam RS SO/TR NB 7 Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR 16 Morgan, Red SO

Ad

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR 32 Asparuhov, Alex FR PK 31 Talty, Conor RS SO 37 Notaro, Peter FR KO 31 Talty, Conor RS SO 37 Notaro, Peter FR LS 45 Bird, David JR/TR 52 Rozier, Alex RS JR H 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR PR 7 Adams, Cole RS SO 3 Mbakwe, Jaylen SO 2 Williams, Ryan SO KR 17 Brooks, Lotzeir FR 11 Scott, Rico RS FR 2 Williams, Ryan SO

Ad

Vanderbilt depth chart

Here's a look at Vanderbilt's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 0 Sherrill, Junior JR 4 Hight, Martel JR 17 Fitzgerald, Chance RS SO/TR 89 Dickson, Cameran FR WR-Z 1 Hudson, Trent RS SR/TR 3 Brown, Tristen SO 15 McVay, Joseph RS FR 85 Hill, Lebron FR WR-SL 6 Richardson, Tre JR/TR 5 Hoskins, Richie GR/TR 18 Barrett, Boski RS FR 81 Barnett, Kayleb FR QT 72 Glass, Isaia GR/TR 58 Irving, Orion RS JR/TR 77 Siegel, David RS JR QG 70 McConnell, Cade RS JR/TR 79 Porcher, Sterling RS SR/TR 75 Sandoval, Misael RS SO C 53 White, Jordan GR/TR 69 Starks, Cooper RS SO 78 Wechsler, Keegan RS SO SG 50 Mitchell, Chase GR/TR 56 Givens, Gunner RS JR/TR 71 Gregoire, Ted RS SO ST 55 Henderson, Bryce GR/TR 51 Azubuike, Clinton SO/TR 73 Clark, Charlie GR 62 Williams, CJ RS FR TE 9 Stowers, Eli GR/TR 16 Spence, Cole RS JR 45 Adebi, Emmanuel GR/TR 82 Coleman, Brycen RS FR 86 Edwards, Witt RS FR QB 2 Pavia, Diego GR/TR 19 Berlowitz, Blaze RS SO/TR 7 Dickey, Drew RS JR 10 Muschamp, Whit RS FR 11 Elliott, Jack FR RB 28 Alexander, Sedrick JR 22 Young, Makhilyn RS SO/TR 23 Newberry, AJ RS SO 33 Fields, Gabe FR 41 Lassiter, Jamezell RS FR

Ad

Here's a look at Vanderbilt's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 DE 96 Sydnor, Khordae GR/TR 95 Zunk, Linus RS JR 97 Bray, Hayden GR/TR 90 Stanish, Jake FR NT 53 Seabrooks III, Glenn SO 55 Bryant, Aaron RS JR/TR 92 Stone, Jaylon GR/TR 94 Mann, Bradley RS JR 93 Jefferson, Nikhil FR DT 54 Nelson, Mason GR/TR 5 Ouattara, Yilanan SR 99 Singh, Joshua GR/TR 15 Wood, Zaylin GR/TR 98 Nwabuisi-Ezeala, Terry FR RAZOR 29 Capers, Miles GR 9 Koht, Keanu RS SR/TR 32 Carter, Mason RS FR WLB 11 Longwell, Bryan JR 22 Cowan, Bryce RS JR 24 Rinaldi, Nick RS JR 34 Howard, Austin FR MLB 10 Patterson, Langston SR 20 Kollie, Prince GR/TR 40 Curtis, Jamison RS FR 36 Broxton, Josiah FR STAR 2 Fontenette, Randon JR/TR 14 Ruth, Jailen RS SO 31 Hamby, Tate RS FR 33 Hinton, Vanzale FR FCB 4 Hight, Martel JR 0 Jones, Marlon GR/TR 6 Matthews, Jordan RS SO/TR 30 Berry, Trudell RS JR FS 7 Sewell, Marlen GR 1 Carter, Dontae SO 18 Gilbert, Jalen RS SO BS 8 Heard, CJ SO/TR 23 Lawrence, Carson FR 21 Chandler, Davin FR BCB 3 Taylor, Kolbey GR/TR 27 Lackey, Jaylin SO 17 Davis, Mark GR/TR 26 Daniels, Cayden FR

Ad

Here's a look at Vanderbilt's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 38 Haberer, Nick GR/TR 79 Weasler, Conor RS SO PK 88 Taylor, Brock RS SO 40 Rohmiller, Mason RS JR 47 Dewers, Justin FR KO 88 Taylor, Brock RS SO 40 Rohmiller, Mason RS JR 47 Dewers, Justin FR LS 46 Harris, Durham GR/TR 41 Owens, Stone FR H 38 Haberer, Nick GR/TR 79 Weasler, Conor RS SO PR 4 Hight, Martel JR 6 Richardson, Tre JR/TR 0 Sherrill, Junior JR KR 0 Sherrill, Junior JR 6 Richardson, Tre JR/TR 4 Hight, Martel JR

Ad

How to watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6

The Alabama vs Vanderbilt Week 6 game will be broadcast live on ABC and can be streamed live on Fubo.

The broadcast team will be Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline).

Also Read: "That doesn't make him Jayden Daniels": CFB analyst talks about Diego Pavia's impact vs Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!