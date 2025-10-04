Alabama vs Vanderbilt projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

By Geoff
Modified Oct 04, 2025 05:13 GMT
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (Image Source: IMAGN)
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (Image Source: IMAGN)

No. 10 Alabama (3-1, 1-0 in SEC) hosts No. 16 Vanderbilt (5-0, 1-0 in SEC) in Week 6 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The SEC showdown will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET with both teams aiming for a 2-0 slate and secure a better foothold in the cut-throat conference.

The game also features the clash of two equally-talented quarterbacks in Alabama's Ty Simpson and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia.

Simpson has played efficient football this season, racking up 1,138 yards with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. On the other hand, Pavia has completed 74.6% of his passes for 1,211 yards, with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

also-read-trending Trending

Both teams' offensive and defensive lines are capable of providing explosive plays to help their cause. Fans are expecting a heavyweight clash between two of the top college football programs this season.

Ahead of the Alabama-Vanderbilt showdown, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams:

Alabama vs Vanderbilt projected starting lineup for Week 6

Alabama projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on offense vs Vanderbilt:

PosNo.Starter
WR-X1Horton, Isaiah (RS Jr.)
WR-Z5Bernard, Germie (Sr.)
WR-H2Williams, Ryan (So.)
LT74Proctor, Kadyn (Jr.)
LG71Dewberry, Kam (Sr.)
C72Brailsford, Parker (RS Jr.)
RG56VanDeMark, Geno (RS Sr.)
RT75Formby, Wilkin (RS So.)
TE-Y87Edwards, Kaleb (Fr.)
TE-H80Cuevas, Josh (RS Sr.)
QB15Simpson, Ty (RS Jr.)
RB26Miller, Jam (Sr.)
Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on defense vs Vanderbilt:

PosNo.Starter
DE22Overton, LT (Sr.)
NT96Keenan III, Tim (RS Sr.)
DT94Hill, Edric (RS So.)
RUSH42Pierre, Yhonzae (RS So.)
WLB0Lawson, Deontae (RS Sr.)
MLB10Jefferson, Justin (Sr.)
LCB1Jackson, Domani (Sr.)
SS3Sabb, Keon RS J(r.)
FS18Hubbard, Bray (Jr.)
RCB2Brown, Zabien (So.)
NB7Jones, DaShawn (RS Sr.)
Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on special teams vs Vanderbilt:

PosNo.Starter
PT38Doud, Blake (RS Sr.)
PK31Talty, Conor (RS So.)
KO31Talty, Conor (RS So.)
LS45Bird, David (Jr.)
H38
Doud, Blake (RS Sr.)
PR7Adams, Cole (RS So.)
KR17Brooks, Lotzeir (Fr.)
Vanderbilt projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Vanderbilt's projected starters on offense vs Alabama:

PosNo.Starter
WR-X0Sherrill, Junior (Jr.)
WR-Z1Hudson, Trent (RS Sr.)
WR-SL6Richardson, Tre (Jr.)
QT72Glass, Isaia (Gr.)
QG70McConnell, Cade (RS Jr.)
C53White, Jordan (Gr.)
SG50Mitchell, Chase (Gr.)
ST55Henderson, Bryce (Gr.)
TE9Stowers, Eli (Gr.)
QB2Pavia, Diego (Gr.)
RB28Alexander, Sedrick (Jr.)
Here's a look at Vanderbilt's projected starters on defense vs Alabama:

PosNo.Starter
DE96Sydnor, Khordae (Gr.)
NT53Seabrooks III, Glenn (So.)
DT54Nelson, Mason (Gr.)
RAZOR29Capers, Miles (Gr.)
WLB11Longwell, Bryan (Jr.)
MLB10Patterson, Langston (Sr.)
STAR2Fontenette, Randon (Jr.)
FCB4Hight, Martel (Jr.)
FS7Sewell, Marlen (Gr.)
BS8Heard, CJ (So.)
BCB3Taylor, Kolbey (Gr.)
Here's a look at Vanderbilt's projected starters on special teams vs Alabama:

PosNo.Starter
PT38Haberer, Nick (Gr.)
PK88Taylor, Brock (RS So.)
KO88Taylor, Brock (RS So.)
LS46Harris, Durham (Gr.)
H38Haberer, Nick (Gr.)
PR4Hight, Martel (Jr.)
KR0Sherrill, Junior (Jr.)
Alabama vs Vanderbilt depth chart for Week 6

Alabama depth chart

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X1Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR8Hale, Jalen RS SO30
Meadows, Derek FR
WR-Z5Bernard, Germie SR/TR11
Scott, Rico RS FR
WR-H2Williams, Ryan SO17Brooks, Lotzeir FR7
Adams, Cole RS SO
LT74Proctor, Kadyn JR78
Lloyd, Jackson FR
LG71Dewberry, Kam SR/TR70
Sanders, William RS FR
C72Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR69
Ionata, Joseph RS FR
RG56VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR77Roberts, Jaeden RS SR73
Alinen, Olaus RS SO
RT75Formby, Wilkin RS SO64
Carroll, Michael FR
TE-Y87Edwards, Kaleb FR88Lindsey, Jay RS FR81
Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR
TE-H80Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR89Dalton, Brody RS SR/TR18
Pritchett, Marshall FR
QB15Simpson, Ty RS JR10Mack, Austin RS SO/TR12
Russell, Keelon FR
RB26Miller, Jam SR9Young, Richard RS SO4Hill, Daniel SO20Washington, Dre RS SR/TR28
Riley, Kevin RS FR
Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
DE22Overton, LT SR/TR11Renaud, Jordan RS SO31
Keeley, Keon RS SO
NT96Keenan III, Tim RS SR90Simmons, London FR88
Faga, Isaia RS FR
DT94Hill, Edric RS SO23
Smith, James JR
RUSH42Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO4
Russaw, Qua RS SO
WLB0Lawson, Deontae RS SR41Hill-Green, Nikhai GR/TR26Metz, Luke FR
MLB10Jefferson, Justin SR/TR36Reese, QB RS FR30
Jones, Cayden SO
LCB1Jackson, Domani SR/TR5Lee Jr., Dijon FR
SS3Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR21Kirkpatrick Jr., Dre SO13Taylor, Ivan FR
FS18Hubbard, Bray JR12Mincey, Zavier SO6
Howard, Kameron RS SO/TR
RCB2Brown, Zabien SO9
Calhoun, Cam RS SO/TR
NB7Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR16Morgan, Red SO
Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR32
Asparuhov, Alex FR
PK31Talty, Conor RS SO37
Notaro, Peter FR
KO31Talty, Conor RS SO37
Notaro, Peter FR
LS45Bird, David JR/TR52
Rozier, Alex RS JR
H38
Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PR7Adams, Cole RS SO3Mbakwe, Jaylen SO2
Williams, Ryan SO
KR17Brooks, Lotzeir FR11Scott, Rico RS FR2
Williams, Ryan SO
Vanderbilt depth chart

Here's a look at Vanderbilt's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X0Sherrill, Junior JR4Hight, Martel JR17Fitzgerald, Chance RS SO/TR89
Dickson, Cameran FR
WR-Z1Hudson, Trent RS SR/TR3Brown, Tristen SO15McVay, Joseph RS FR85Hill, Lebron FR
WR-SL6Richardson, Tre JR/TR5Hoskins, Richie GR/TR18Barrett, Boski RS FR81
Barnett, Kayleb FR
QT72Glass, Isaia GR/TR58Irving, Orion RS JR/TR77
Siegel, David RS JR
QG70McConnell, Cade RS JR/TR79Porcher, Sterling RS SR/TR75
Sandoval, Misael RS SO
C53White, Jordan GR/TR69Starks, Cooper RS SO78
Wechsler, Keegan RS SO
SG50Mitchell, Chase GR/TR56Givens, Gunner RS JR/TR71
Gregoire, Ted RS SO
ST55Henderson, Bryce GR/TR51Azubuike, Clinton SO/TR73Clark, Charlie GR62
Williams, CJ RS FR
TE9Stowers, Eli GR/TR16Spence, Cole RS JR45Adebi, Emmanuel GR/TR82Coleman, Brycen RS FR86
Edwards, Witt RS FR
QB2Pavia, Diego GR/TR19Berlowitz, Blaze RS SO/TR7Dickey, Drew RS JR10Muschamp, Whit RS FR11Elliott, Jack FR
RB28Alexander, Sedrick JR22Young, Makhilyn RS SO/TR23Newberry, AJ RS SO33Fields, Gabe FR41
Lassiter, Jamezell RS FR
Here's a look at Vanderbilt's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
DE96Sydnor, Khordae GR/TR95Zunk, Linus RS JR97Bray, Hayden GR/TR90
Stanish, Jake FR
NT53Seabrooks III, Glenn SO55Bryant, Aaron RS JR/TR92Stone, Jaylon GR/TR94Mann, Bradley RS JR93
Jefferson, Nikhil FR
DT54Nelson, Mason GR/TR5Ouattara, Yilanan SR99Singh, Joshua GR/TR15Wood, Zaylin GR/TR98
Nwabuisi-Ezeala, Terry FR
RAZOR29Capers, Miles GR9Koht, Keanu RS SR/TR32
Carter, Mason RS FR
WLB11Longwell, Bryan JR22Cowan, Bryce RS JR24Rinaldi, Nick RS JR34
Howard, Austin FR
MLB10Patterson, Langston SR20Kollie, Prince GR/TR40Curtis, Jamison RS FR36
Broxton, Josiah FR
STAR2Fontenette, Randon JR/TR14Ruth, Jailen RS SO31Hamby, Tate RS FR33
Hinton, Vanzale FR
FCB4Hight, Martel JR0Jones, Marlon GR/TR6Matthews, Jordan RS SO/TR30
Berry, Trudell RS JR
FS7Sewell, Marlen GR1Carter, Dontae SO18
Gilbert, Jalen RS SO
BS8Heard, CJ SO/TR23Lawrence, Carson FR21
Chandler, Davin FR
BCB3Taylor, Kolbey GR/TR27Lackey, Jaylin SO17Davis, Mark GR/TR26
Daniels, Cayden FR
Here's a look at Vanderbilt's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT38Haberer, Nick GR/TR79
Weasler, Conor RS SO
PK88Taylor, Brock RS SO40Rohmiller, Mason RS JR47
Dewers, Justin FR
KO88Taylor, Brock RS SO40Rohmiller, Mason RS JR47
Dewers, Justin FR
LS46Harris, Durham GR/TR41
Owens, Stone FR
H38Haberer, Nick GR/TR79
Weasler, Conor RS SO
PR4Hight, Martel JR6Richardson, Tre JR/TR0
Sherrill, Junior JR
KR0Sherrill, Junior JR6Richardson, Tre JR/TR4Hight, Martel JR
How to watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6

The Alabama vs Vanderbilt Week 6 game will be broadcast live on ABC and can be streamed live on Fubo.

The broadcast team will be Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline).

