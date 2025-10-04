Alabama vs Vanderbilt projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

Simpson has played efficient football this season, racking up 1,138 yards with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. On the other hand, Pavia has completed 74.6% of his passes for 1,211 yards, with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Both teams' offensive and defensive lines are capable of providing explosive plays to help their cause. Fans are expecting a heavyweight clash between two of the top college football programs this season.
Ahead of the Alabama-Vanderbilt showdown, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams:
Alabama vs Vanderbilt projected starting lineup for Week 6
Alabama projected starting lineup
Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on offense vs Vanderbilt:
Pos
No.
Starter
WR-X
1
Horton, Isaiah (RS Jr.)
WR-Z
5
Bernard, Germie (Sr.)
WR-H
2
Williams, Ryan (So.)
LT
74
Proctor, Kadyn (Jr.)
LG
71
Dewberry, Kam (Sr.)
C
72
Brailsford, Parker (RS Jr.)
RG
56
VanDeMark, Geno (RS Sr.)
RT
75
Formby, Wilkin (RS So.)
TE-Y
87
Edwards, Kaleb (Fr.)
TE-H
80
Cuevas, Josh (RS Sr.)
QB
15
Simpson, Ty (RS Jr.)
RB
26
Miller, Jam (Sr.)
Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on defense vs Vanderbilt:
Pos
No.
Starter
DE
22
Overton, LT (Sr.)
NT
96
Keenan III, Tim (RS Sr.)
DT
94
Hill, Edric (RS So.)
RUSH
42
Pierre, Yhonzae (RS So.)
WLB
0
Lawson, Deontae (RS Sr.)
MLB
10
Jefferson, Justin (Sr.)
LCB
1
Jackson, Domani (Sr.)
SS
3
Sabb, Keon RS J(r.)
FS
18
Hubbard, Bray (Jr.)
RCB
2
Brown, Zabien (So.)
NB
7
Jones, DaShawn (RS Sr.)
Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on special teams vs Vanderbilt:
Pos
No.
Starter
PT
38
Doud, Blake (RS Sr.)
PK
31
Talty, Conor (RS So.)
KO
31
Talty, Conor (RS So.)
LS
45
Bird, David (Jr.)
H
38
Doud, Blake (RS Sr.)
PR
7
Adams, Cole (RS So.)
KR
17
Brooks, Lotzeir (Fr.)
Vanderbilt projected starting lineup
Here's a look at Vanderbilt's projected starters on offense vs Alabama:
Pos
No.
Starter
WR-X
0
Sherrill, Junior (Jr.)
WR-Z
1
Hudson, Trent (RS Sr.)
WR-SL
6
Richardson, Tre (Jr.)
QT
72
Glass, Isaia (Gr.)
QG
70
McConnell, Cade (RS Jr.)
C
53
White, Jordan (Gr.)
SG
50
Mitchell, Chase (Gr.)
ST
55
Henderson, Bryce (Gr.)
TE
9
Stowers, Eli (Gr.)
QB
2
Pavia, Diego (Gr.)
RB
28
Alexander, Sedrick (Jr.)
Here's a look at Vanderbilt's projected starters on defense vs Alabama:
Pos
No.
Starter
DE
96
Sydnor, Khordae (Gr.)
NT
53
Seabrooks III, Glenn (So.)
DT
54
Nelson, Mason (Gr.)
RAZOR
29
Capers, Miles (Gr.)
WLB
11
Longwell, Bryan (Jr.)
MLB
10
Patterson, Langston (Sr.)
STAR
2
Fontenette, Randon (Jr.)
FCB
4
Hight, Martel (Jr.)
FS
7
Sewell, Marlen (Gr.)
BS
8
Heard, CJ (So.)
BCB
3
Taylor, Kolbey (Gr.)
Here's a look at Vanderbilt's projected starters on special teams vs Alabama:
Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.
As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.
Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.
His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.