Albany Great Danes vs Maine Black Bears Prediction & Match Preview - March 13th, 2021 | FCS College Football

Despite winning their last three home games, the Maine Black Bears head into Saturday's contest against the Albany Great Danes as the underdogs.

The Albany Great Danes come into this weekend's fixture off the back of an exciting come-from-behind victory against New Hampshire. Trailing 7-14 at the half, the Albany Great Danes upped the ante in the second and third quarters for a thrilling 24-20 victory on the road.

QB Jeff Undercuffler hit 23 of 36 passes for 192 yards and three TDs. Tyler Oedekoven and Mike Gray combined for 17 receptions and over 150 yards, both registering TDs in the process, while RB Karl Mofor went for 85 yards on 28 carries.

The Maine Black Bears, meanwhile, will hope for a much better performance on home turf. They were embarrassed on the road against Delaware last week, getting shut out in a 0-37 defeat.

The Maine Black Bears only registered 112 offensive yards against Delaware, with Sophomore QB Joe Fagnano completing just ten of 23 passes for 61 yards. Up against an in-form team like the Albany Great Danes, the Maine Black Bears will need to find an extra gear.

Extremely grateful to receive an offer from the Albany Great Danes @CoachGGattuso pic.twitter.com/ok1Mk4lu6n — Dominic Schofield (@Dom_Schofield) April 14, 2020

Albany Great Danes vs Maine Black Bears Head-to-Head Record

The Albany Great Danes have faced off with the Maine Black Bears on 11 previous occasions, with the Black Bears winning seven of these meetings. In the most recent clash between the two teams in 2019, the Maine Black Bears emerged victorious 47-31.

Albany Great Danes vs Maine Black Bears Team News

Advertisement

There are no injury reports for both sides, who will be at full strength heading into the weekend.

Albany Great Danes vs Maine Black Bears Projected Starters

Albany Great Danes vs Pittsburgh

Albany Great Danes:

QB: Jeff Undercuffler.

RB: Karl Mofor.

WR: Tyler Oedekoven, Mike Gray.

TE: Murad Hussain.

Very excited to receive an offer from The Maine Black Bears @Coach__Flores pic.twitter.com/aE5szw1eYY — Dominic Schofield (@Dom_Schofield) May 10, 2020

Maine Black Bears:

QB: Joe Fagnano.

RB: Elijah Barnwell, Tavion Banks.

WR: Andre Miller, Trevon Ewing.

TE: Steve Petrick.

Albany Great Danes vs Maine Black Bears Prediction

The Maine Black Bears' offense was so underwhelming last week that it's difficult to see them getting the job done against Danes even on home turf.

Meanwhile, the Albany Great Danes looked well-drilled on both sides of the ball in their season-opening win against New Hampshire on Friday; they go into this game as the overwhelming favorites.

Prediction: Albany Great Danes 31 - 13 Maine Black Bears.