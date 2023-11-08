Alex Grinch net worth: Contract structure, salary and career earnings of fired USC DC explored

The sacking of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch by the USC Trojans had been a long time coming. Fans were repeatedly asking why he was still in a job as the Trojans frittered away any gains made by QB Caleb Williams.

The USC defense gave up 34.5 points and 430 yards a game this season, making it one of the worst in the country.

Grinch's fate was sealed with the 52-42 loss to the Washington Huskies that ended any CFP hopes still harbored by the Trojans.

In 2022, Grinch followed coach Lincoln Riley to USC from Oklahoma where he held the same position.

While his stint with the Trojans has ended, he remains an interesting person in the football community. Fans are interested to know about him. For instance, what is the net worth of Alex Grinch? Here, we'll provide the answers.

Alex Grinch's contract structure and net worth

The USC Trojans paid the Oklahoma Sooners $1.08 million as a buyout for Grinch's contract with the Sooners.

During his time as the DC at Oklahoma, Grinch's contract was renewed three times.

His first salary in 2019 was $1.4 million and he earned $1.8 million by the time he was leaving for Southern California, making him the highest-ever paid assistant in Oklahoma history.

At USC, Grinch had a 3-year, $5.4 million contract. The structure included a $50,000 annual retention bonus, a $150,000 signing bonus and a buyout of up to $250,000 should he leave his post before the three years are over.

There were several performance-based incentives baked into the overall structure of the contract.

He would receive $100,000 if USC were to win the Pac-12 championship game, $150,000 were they to get to the college football playoffs, and $200,000 for winning the national championship.

Safe to say, there were only a precious few of those contract perks unlocked by Alex Grinch during his time in Southern California.

Over a 20-year coaching career, Grinch's net worth, according to Edu Job, is estimated at $5 million.

Alex Grinch's career earnings

Alex Grinch started his career in 2002 as a graduate assistant in Missouri under his uncle Gary Pinkel.

Grinch was a recruiting coordinator at Wyoming between 2009-2011 where his salary started at $75,000 and was $90,000 at the end of his stint.

Grinch went back to Missouri as a safeties coach between 2012 and 2014 where he earned $193,500 at first and $251,000 in his last year.

Next up for Grinch was a defensive coordinator job at Washington State under coach Mike Leach, where he met Lincoln Riley. Grinch earned $425,000 at the start of his tenure and $600,000 at the end.

He was also Urban Meyer's co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State for a year where he earned $1.15 million.

Next up was a $1.4 million-a-year contract as the defensive coordinator of the Oklahoma Sooners under Lincoln Riley for two seasons before departing for the USC Trojans.

With the rumors according to USA Today that the Texas A&M Aggies are already looking to offer Alex Grinch the defensive coordinator position, it won't be long before those career earnings increase exponentially.