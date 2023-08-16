Why did Urban Meyer leave Ohio State back in 2018?

Urban Meyer held the fort for Ohio State since 2012 before leaving amidst the well-documented turmoil. Meyer is considered one of the greatest coaches of all time, being the wall for Ohio State Buckeyes until 2018. Meyer left due to a controversy that shook the grounds of Ohio State forever.

Ohio State did well against their major rivals, Michigan Wolverines, when Urban Meyer coached the team. His greatness can be asserted by the impeccable 7-0 record that Ohio State held against them. Meyer reportedly had health issues, forcing him off the field. However, the revelation came at the time of an uncovered scandal.

Fading Glory: The Scandalous Episode in Urban Meyer's Final Chapter

Ohio State University placed the legendary coach on a 19-day administrative leave, and then a suspension for three games. All of this was uncovered at the time when his knowledge about a domestic abuse scandal came to light. The official reason for his exit was stated by WOSU as "Meyer has been slowed by headaches caused by a cyst."

Meyer, 54, however, had been caught up in the scandalous turmoil of reported domestic abuse between his assistant Zach Smith and his wife Courtney, which came to light in 2015. Meyer chose to speak about his knowledge per the Columbus Dispatch's Tim May, saying,

"They were a young couple. Any time I get a phone call or something like that, I tell my boss, then I let the experts do their job. It came back to me what happened. We advised him in counseling, moved forward."

McMurphy brought forward the account of Courtney Smith's courage in sharing text messages and exchanges with the wives of Ohio State Coaches. Shelley Meyer, Urban's wife, had exchanged texts on the situation, and Urban Meyer confirmedly knew about the abuse.

Embracing the Past: Urban Meyer's Nostalgic Homecoming to Ohio State

After dedicating a few years to FOX News as an analyst, post his time with the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer seemed contented. However, in a twist of events, he was called upon by Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, and he couldn't resist the offer.

His time with the franchise was not fruitful, and he was fired in December 2021. He made an appearance at the Ohio State Buckeyes camp in 2022, ahead of the Big Ten Championship. The annual coaching clinic hosted by the Buckeyes invited him alongside Jim Tressel and John Cooper for April 15th through 17th. It was the first and the only return that the legendary coach made to the Ohio State's campus after officially joining the Jaguars in 2021.

As much excitement as it brought, Meyer's son confirmed on the "All Things Covered" podcast that he no longer intended to return to coaching any time soon.

