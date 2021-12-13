5 most controversial moments of Urban Meyer's career

Urban Meyer is in the soup again, and controversies are something he seems to specialize in. This time he is in hot water because of his complete inability to be a professional as he went about questioning the professional integrity of his own assistant coaches; ones he had an hand in hiring. But the Jacksonville Jaguars should have known they were in for a bumpy ride the moment they hired Urban Meyer. He is no stranger to off-field shenanigans and has added quite a few to his portfolio in his short time in the NFL. For those wondering what all of Urban Meyer's assorted mishaps are, we are here to help refresh your memory.

Urban Meyer and controversies go hand in hand in the NFL

#1 - Urban Meyer's winning posture

Urban Meyer is a winner and he will let you know as much if it were up to him. Now a humble brag here and there is no cause for concern, but it does blow up in your face when you wield it as a tool to demean others. In the latest controversy dogging Urban Meyer, he called his assistant coaches all a bunch of losers while declaring himself the polar opposite.

Now, to be fair to Urban Meyer, he does have a sterling record in college football. But while you are an NFL coach and your team sits at a 2-10 record, it may not be the best time to go bragging about your winning capabilities. Especially to a coterie of assistant coaches who do have winning resumes in the NFL.

defector.com/did-urban-meye… turns out, Meyer has three coaches on staff who have won the Super Bowl as a coach or player and seven who have won the college national title as a coach or player. turns out, Meyer has three coaches on staff who have won the Super Bowl as a coach or player and seven who have won the college national title as a coach or player. defector.com/did-urban-meye…

For example, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was a Super Bowl winner in the same position with the Seattle Seahawks. Nick Sorenson, the special teams coordinator, also won it all as an assistant special teams coach with Seattle. Urban Meyer might want to pick their brains instead of challenging them on their records.

#2 - Urban Meyer enjoys the grind

What do you do when your team is in a losing rut? Well, you grind to get results. But Urban Meyer seemed to have a different interpretation of the word earlier this season. When the Jacksonville Jaguars were still winless, upon losing a game, Urban Meyer decided the best reaction would be to not go back to the dressing room and return to the drawing board. Instead he was found in a less than flattering position with a woman who was not his wife. The NSFW video follows below.

😂😂😂 you can tell Urban Meyer never had a girl dance on him before, cringeworthy material. https://t.co/dSeZw8YJ1v

While any adult is free to choose the way they behave and their personal interactions is a matter of privacy and not public concern, various videos show inappropriate touching, which we have not reproduced here. Additionally, in a season where they cannot buy a win, what example does Urban Meyer leave for his dressing room that consists of young players like Trevor Lawrence? Urban Meyer's job as head coach is to set the example, and he has failed multiple times already in the NFL. But turn over to the next page to see why this never should have been a surprise to those who followed his college career.

