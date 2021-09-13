Urban Meyer debut: Twitter destroys rookie HC after Jaguars' ugly loss against Texans

Urban Meyer feels the pressure after Week 1 loss

Urban Meyer started his NFL coaching career by suffering a horrible defeat to the Houston Texans. The storied college coach entered the NFL with high expectations, but his debut game couldn't have been any worse.

The Jaguars were outplayed in every facet of the game, resulting in a 37-21 finish scoreline that flattered the Jaguars. The Jags rebuilt their team in the offseason, with first overall pick Trevor Lawrence the headline addition. Meyer is already under pressure.

A terrible defeat to the lowly Texans only heaped more heat onto Meyer after a stormy offseason. Meyer hired and fired a coach with a known background to discriminate against players, and the faux quarterback competition he held between Lawrence and Gardner Minshew was farcical.

There was so much hope when Meyer signed on the dotted line in Florida. The preseason and this defeat have soured the hopes of Jaguars fans.

Meyer and the Jags drafted Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick. Lawrence is the most talented young quarterback to enter the league since Peyton Manning but had a dreadful day as he threw three interceptions.

Meyer must get the young quarterback performing at an expected level. Lawrence is the golden goose for the Jaguars and they can't afford to stunt his development.

Furthermore, Meyer must show that he can adapt to the NFL schematically and in the world of roster construction. Ohio State is the best recruiting school in NCAA football, so he enjoyed a built-in advantage as coach of the Buckeyes.

Meyer has also surrounded himself with coaches that have questionable records. Darrell Bevell did develop Russell Wilson, but that was a long time ago. Bevell's record as offensive coordinator is unremarkable.

Meyer is no longer in the college world. He is not coaching in an unfair system designed to reward prominent universities. Instead, he is starting from zero with a makeshift squad. Meyer will need to accept defeat, but his team must be competitive even in losses.

Today against the expected worst team in the NFL. The Jaguars were outclassed and dominated. That's not good enough for the Jaguars, Lawrence or the owner. Urban Meyer is already under pressure.

Urban Meyer going back to college pic.twitter.com/8ndocFYQEG — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 12, 2021

Also Read

Twitter had a field day as the Jaguars cratered to defeat. They'll enjoy more days if the Jaguars continue to lose in disparate fashion.

Edited by Henno van Deventer