Urban Meyer forced Jaguars' "loser" assistant coaches to defend their resumes - Reports

Urban Meyer's first season as an NFL head coach has been one of the most controversial roller-coaster rides in history. Meyer's college style of coaching hasn't translated to the professional level. The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-10 and are wasting generational talent Trevor Lawrence's rookie season.

As a result of his poor coaching, Urban Meyer is on a very short leash with the Jaguars' ownership. On Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported tensions between the coach and franchise have boiled over in recent weeks. If that wasn't enough, a new report has come out exclaiming that Meyer humiliated his fellow assistant coaches.

Urban Meyer forced Jaguars' "loser" assistant coaches to defend their resumes.

Urban Meyer has been under fire for multiple controversies this season.

The report, made public courtesy of Kevin Clark on Twitter, revealed just how little respect Urban Meyer has for his fellow coaches. Meyer told his assistant coaches that they haven't won anything and that he's the only "winner" amongst them.

Kevin Clark @bykevinclark I’m sorry you guys don’t like Urban Meyer’s icebreaker question but he didn’t want to do the normal “fun fact” thing, ok. I’m sorry you guys don’t like Urban Meyer’s icebreaker question but he didn’t want to do the normal “fun fact” thing, ok. https://t.co/iPtQgsEGQN

Humilation like this has never been seen before in the NFL. Coaches have mutual respect for one another almost always, even if they don't get along. The fact that Meyer thinks he's superior to his colleagues indicates a certain toxicity.

Urban Meyer was a successful college coach, which is something nobody questions. His multiple conferences and national championship wins speak for themselves on paper.

But as a rookie head coach in the biggest sporting league in North America, past resumes don't matter. Since Meyer was handed the keys to the franchise, the Jaguars have received more negative publicity than positive.

No moment was more embarrassing than the video of Meyer at a bar dancing with a stranger. Meyer didn't travel with his team after their game that night, pointing to a perceived lack of congruence with the responsibilities of being an NFL head coach.

The Jaguars locker room is losing patience and respect for their head coach. Meyer is running out of time to change the internal and public perceptions of the tea,. Jaguars ownership has said multiple times that they're committed to Meyer. Meyer himself, has also said he's committed to building something special in Jacksonville.

But with Peliserro's latest report, time could soon be up for Meyer's NFL experiment. The assistant coaches in the locker room won't take well to Meyer's bashing of them.

As head coach, it's Meyer's responsibility to have his team prepared every week. Instead, we've seen Lawrence have one of the more underwhelming seasons a number one overall pick has had in the modern era, in large part thanks to Meyer.

Some people just aren't cut out for the pressure that comes with the NFL. Meyer has proven time and time again that he's one of those people. The Jaguars will remain the NFL's controversy magnet if they keep Meyer past this year.

