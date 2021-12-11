Is Trevor Lawrence a bust? These stats certainly don't help Jaguars QB's case

Months before the 2021 NFL Draft, it was well-known that the Jacksonville Jaguars were going to draft quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After his impressive career at Clemson, the Jaguars felt that Trevor Lawrence was the best option for the next chapter in the Jaguars franchise.

New head coach Urban Meyer apparently wasn't a fan of Gardner Minshew II, who was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round in 2019 and wanted to start with his own choice of quarterback.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles this summer, and the third-year quarterback made his first start with the team last Sunday, getting the win.

Lawrence and the Jaguars are 2-10 so far this season and his personal stats aren't as high as many would have thought, leading to the possibility that there could be a learning curve for him in the transition from college to the NFL.

Lawrence's quarterback rating is just 72.3, and he has thrown for just 2,514 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns compared to ten interceptions through his first twelve starts in the National Football League.

Gardner Minshew trumps Trevor Lawrence

When the Jacksonville Jaguars first started showing interest in drafting Trevor Lawrence, the immediate question was the future of the then-current quarterback, Gardener Minshew, II.

Minshew had shown signs of success throughout 2019 but injuries and inconsistencies in 2020 caused a significant dip in his stats.

With a new head coach and coaching staff, Minshew was the odd man out and was eventually traded to the Philadelphia Eagles where he has been behind Jalen Hurts this season.

When comparing Lawrence's stats in the first 12 games to the Minshew's first 12 games, the latter had the better success out of the gate.

Minshew had a quarterback rating of 90.1 and threw for 2,849 passing yards. Compared to Lawrence's nine passing touchdowns, Minshew threw for double that number with 18 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions.

The question that remains for many people is why did the Jacksonville Jaguars give up on Gardner Minshew, II so easily when there were so many unknowns with a rookie quarterback?

That many will never know, so the question now is whether or not Lawrence will be able to bounce back from a rough rookie season.

Minshew finally got an opportunity to start for the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday as starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was out with an injury. The Eagles defeated the Jets, with Minshew going 22 for 27 on completed passes and throwing 253 passing yards and two touchdowns.

