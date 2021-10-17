What does Tony Khan do at the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Tony Khan has completely changed the dynamics of pro-wrestling by creating All Elite Wrestling as an alternative to WWE. AEW has sought to become the main player of the industry. Recent signings such as CM Punk and Bryan Danielson have set the tone for their intent.

Outside of pro-wrestling, Tony Khan is the co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars. But what is Khan's role in the NFL franchise?

Tony Khan serves as the Senior Vice President of Football Technology & Analytics. He is responsible for overseeing scouting and stats for the team's players. It is a crucial role, as the right players need to be sourced to find success on the football field.

Tony Khan's strategy has often been compared to the famous "Moneyball" of baseball. The method allegedly mis-characterizes what the AEW President is trying to build:

"The difference between football and baseball is that pretty much every possible situation in baseball has probably happened by now, maybe thousands of times over the years. There are down-and-distance situations with certain score differentials that haven't happened yet, so we're still trying to piece the data together." Tony Khan said. (h/t Big Cat Country)

He has also adopted the same approach at his former Premier League team Fulham FC. Analytics and data are used to identify potential players for the team.

The team was recently demoted from the Premier League and now plays in the Championship, the second tier of the English football league system.

When did Tony Khan become the co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Tony Khan, along with his father Shahid Khan, became co-owners of the Jacksonville Jaguars in July 2012. Shahid bought the franchise for $760 million in November 2011, bringing his son on-board.

Tony was initially provided with the title of Executive Vice President of Football Administration & Technology alongside his co-ownership. Eventually, Tony got involved with Fulham FC and then All Elite Wrestling, all supported and funded by father Shahid.

