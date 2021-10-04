Who is Urban Meyer's wife? Shelley Meyer shares hilarious take on Jags HC's viral bar video

Urban and Shelley Meyer recently went viral, and not for a reason that involves the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While Meyer should have been at home brushing up on his coaching fundamentals, as the Jaguars are currently 0-4, he was instead spotted in public dancing seductively with a woman who is not his wife.

The video's numbers skyrocketed online, leaving everyone to wonder what his wife might say.

Before Urban's legendary coaching run in the NCAA with Ohio State, his wife Shelley supported his dream when the couple were together back in the mid-80s. The two have been with one another for the better part of three and a half decades.

Shelley and Urban have been married to one another since 1986, so there are likely to be a ton of hilarious stories attached to their long and fruitful marriage. Especially when that involves Urban's recent exploits.

What did Shelley Meyer have to say about Urban's viral video?

For a marriage to last, there has to be some give and take and compromise involved.

That being said, there must have been a lot of compromise going on in the Meyer household, as Shelley Meyer hilariously responded to her husband's wild night out.

This picture and video of Urban being danced on by an unknown woman have swept the social media universe. Even more so shocking is the fact that his wife Shelley seems to be hilariously in on letting him run wild for a night.

Shelley retagged a photo of the bar that Urban had gone out to let loose on Twitter while posting a pic of their kids she was babysitting at home. There has got to be a lot of sense of humor in that household.

Shelley and Urban Meyer have three kids with one another, and it would seem that they both see the value of getting out for a night on the town. Urban might need this more than ever as he is already in the hot seat coaching for the Jaguars and might be looking for other work after the 2021 season.

The addition of Trevor Lawrence has done little to elevate the Jaguars, and it would seem that Urban might be in over his head.

Naturally, his wife would be the one to fully understand the stress that he is going through. Her hashtag of "#buddydeservedanightout" says a lot.

WARNING: The video below contains footage that may be NSFW

PRINCE CARLTON 🇺🇸🏴 @_PrinceCarlton_ 😂😂😂 you can tell Urban Meyer never had a girl dance on him before, cringeworthy material.



https://t.co/dSeZw8YJ1v

Most couples would be in hot water if they saw their significant other in a video dancing with someone who was not them, however, it would seem that Meyer's 35-year marriage allows the couple to take in more than most people would.

Whatever the case is, Shelley is strong for allowing herself to turn the other cheek and let her husband destress, at least for one night.

