"Urban Meyer has zero credibility" - Unnamed Jaguars player reveals HC has lost the locker room

It would be safe to say that Urban Meyer's start to his NFL coaching career has gotten off to a rocky start. To begin with, his Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-4 and not quite looking up to what they were expected to be.

It's not that fans were expecting to see the Jaguars in the playoffs or anything like that. With first-year head coach Meyer, first-year quarterback and former Clemson University phenom Trevor Lawrence, it's obvious that the Jaguars are in rebuilding mode.

Despite the losses, the Jaguars have been treading water hoping to get their first win of the season. However, after the events of this past weekend, Urban Meyer has even more reasons as to why this season has been horrible.

Michael Silver @MikeSilver THREAD 1) The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reached a crisis point, especially in the locker room. One player told me, 'He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with.' THREAD 1) The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reached a crisis point, especially in the locker room. One player told me, 'He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with.'

Unnamed Jags player says Urban Meyer has "zero credibility"

Over the weekend, a viral video surfaced of Urban Meyer sitting down in a bar or lounge and cavorting with a young lady who is dancing very, very close to him. The proximity was so close that it appears the young lady is up against Meyer as she dances.

In the video, Meyer appears to reciprocate the attention of the young lady.

According to NFL Analyst and Sports Writer Michael Silver, here is what a Jaguars player told him directly about Urban Meyer after the events of this weekend:

"He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with."

Silver continued to say in his tweet that Meyer canceled practice for Monday as he was still reeling from the opinions and reactions from the video that surfaced. According to Silver, another unnamed player said that Meyer was "too scared" as it pertained to facing his players in the aftermath of the video surfacing.

With the Jaguars' 0-4 record coupled with the events of the past weekend, what are the Jaguars' next steps?

What's next for the Jaguars?

On Tuesday morning, Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a statement regarding his head coach in light of recent events.

Here is what he had to say.

"I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal comittment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents, or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

Also Read

Only time will tell if Urban Meyer is as remorseful as he really claims to be.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) take on the Tennessee Titans (2-2) in Week 5 at 1:00 pm EST.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar