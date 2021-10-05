"Time for Urban Meyer to be dismissed" - NFL analysts want Jags coach fired after viral lap dance video

Urban Meyer's tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars started with the wrong foot.

Meyer has been a successful college football coach with different teams, leading Florida and Ohio State to national championships when he coached these sides, plus a perfect season with the Utah Utes. But his career in the NFL has started in a completely different manner, full of off-field distractions and not a lot of success on the field.

With the Jaguars boasting a 0-4 record through the start of the season, there are growing concerns about whether Meyer is the right person for the job, especially because Jacksonville has a prized ticket in Trevor Lawrence as the franchise quarterback. The doubters' voices are as strong as ever for all the different reasons, and some of those reached national audiences following another off-field incident involving the coach.

gifdsports @gifdsports Marcus Spears and Dan Orlovsky call for Urban Meyer to be fired on ESPN Live over lap dance video Marcus Spears and Dan Orlovsky call for Urban Meyer to be fired on ESPN Live over lap dance video https://t.co/cbjTmGBSPS

NFL analysts want Meyer to be fired following lap dance video

After the Jaguars' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio, the state where Meyer previously coached the Ohio State Buckeyes, the coach decided to stay back for a small party at his steakhouse. But videos show a woman giving him a lap dance.

WARNING: The video below contains footage that may be NSFW.

Former NFL players Marcus Spears and Dan Orlovsky, both analysts for ESPN, called for Meyer to be fired after the video surfaced, stating that this is not the first time that the coach has represented a distraction since he signed as head coach less than a year ago.

“Shad Khan, you need to find you a new head coach,” Spears said. “It’s time for Urban Meyer to be dismissed and relieved of his duties. This is not the first distraction. This is not a visceral reaction to what Urban Meyer did, even though there needs to be one to that as well. He brought in a strength coach that had a racist history. He brought in Tim Tebow to play tight end, which he never did in the NFL before. This is a pattern that we’ve seen go on since Urban Meyer took over in Jacksonville"

Arizona Cardinals v Jacksonville Jaguars

Orlovsky also chimed in, making a valid point about Trevor Lawrence's development and the trust in his head coach:

“Marcus mentioned Trevor Lawrence, the young quarterback, I want to put myself in his shoes and talk to Urban Meyer as the coach: ‘It’s hard for you to lead me, when you can’t lead yourself. How can I sit here in the locker room and listen to you preach about culture when you do things like this. My success is completely dependent on your ability to lead our organization. If you can’t lead yourself to consistently make the proper decision, then how can I trust my career with you?"

Also Read

Off-field distractions always hurt a team, and they can be even more damaging if the on-field product is not good enough. Right now, the Jaguars are the worst team in the NFL and one of the only two teams that are still winless (the Detroit Lions are also 0-4).

Meyer's tenure is far from what the Jaguars fans expected when he was hired. It's Alabama every week if you don't prepare yourself properly.

Edited by Piyush Bisht