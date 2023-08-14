Big Ten college football championship game marching towards Las Vegas: Reports

The Big Ten under commissioner Tony Petitti isn't resting on its laurels. After the extensive conference realignment and expansion games, the conference has made another strategic move.

The conference championship game has been held in Indianapolis for a few years now. But this is about to change with Tony Petitti making a move to a more strategic venue.

The conference is set to hold its conference championship game in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill gave an update on the situation:

“The Big 10 has asked us to submit proposals. I’m sure they have asked a number of cities. We are certainly interested, will put our best foot forward and know there is no better place for their football championship.”

Ken Miller of the "Miller and Condon Show," speculated that the deal is already done and that the venue will rotate between Las Vegas and Indianapolis.

"I think that the Big Ten football people are getting very, very close — in fact, maybe dotting I's and crossing T's — that the Big Ten Football Championships coming to Las Vegas," Millar said. "Potentially twice in the next five years."

College sports fans are likely to see a lot of traditions shaken up in the next few years as conferences seek to maximize their earning potential.

The Big Ten expansion games

USC and UCLA already made the early switch to the Big Ten for next year but Petitti wasn't done looking to stockpile elite programs for the conference.

A few weeks ago, Oregon and Washington also departed the embattled Pac-12, commissioner George Kliavkoff and the stuttering media deal for the safe haven under Petitti.

"The Monty Show" reported that Washington and Oregon will earn upwards of $40 million a season for their first two years in the conference.

The next program in Tony Petitti's crosshairs is Florida State from the Atlantic Coast Conference. Board member Drew Weatherford confirmed that the Seminoles are looking for a way out of the conference:

"Unless something drastic changes on the revenue side of the ACC, it's not a matter of if we leave. In my opinion, it's a matter of how and when we leave."

The odds are in favor of the Big Ten beating out the Southeastern Conference for the lucrative Seminoles' signature.

The expansion and realignment games have forever changed the face of college sports, and it seems as if the games are not yet done.