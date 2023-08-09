Amid Big 12 expansion rumors, CFB insider names WVU as the top-performing program out of 4 favorites in the conference

There have been some Big 12 expansion rumors continuing to circulate, but the conference has been filling up. There are a lot of quality teams in the conference as it's one of college football's premier conferences.

College football insider C.W. Lambert tweeted that he heard inside information detailing the four most valuable programs, and it's interesting to see.

C.W. Lambert @InsideTheBig12 By way... true inside information tells me.. in the new Big 12 the four most valuable programs are WVU, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. There's not a lot of room between WVU and TCU because of the season TCU had last year. But WVU is still #1.

This is a little skewed in the fact that the factors for deciding the value of the programs are unknown. It's also unclear if this is counting teams that were part of Big 12 expansion rumors and eventually joined. There is some outstanding talent in the conference, so it will be intriguing to find out the valuation and what is used to measure it.

What is next for the Big 12 expansion rumors?

The Big 12 will be at 16 teams in 2024. The league will be adding Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State while also losing Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference. It continues to be aggressive in expanding as it added BYU, Baylor, Cincinnati and Houston in July.

The Big 12 is not interested in any of the remaining four Pac-12 teams as it has taken the teams it wanted. However, there are still some college football programs that could be available that make sense for the Big 12 to target.

The conference would need to add an even number of teams to keep the balance for scheduling purposes and not forcing an open week for a team each week. Depending on the Big 12's expansion plans, it can target a team in the southern part of the United States to continue planning for Big 12 Mexico.

The Big 12 expansion rumors have been slowing down, but the conference could be interested in teams in the southeastern portion of the United States. There have been discussions that eight teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference are seeking conference realignment as they want more revenue. That would help the Big 12 be viewed as more of a continental conference than just in one geographical location.

Adding a Clemson Tigers and/or the Florida State Seminoles would be massive additions and continue to take eyeballs from competing conferences in the process. Should the Big 12 continue looking to expand into a superconference?