What is Big 12 Mexico? Exploring one of the revelations by commissioner Brett Yormark during Media Days

Big 12 Mexico is an idea that Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has been eyeing for a while now. Expanding internationally has been a priority with the location of some of the universities in the conference and gives them a chance to get more of a footprint in other parts of the world.

Yormark spoke to the media in June about the launch of Big 12 Mexico:

"Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint. Through Big 12 Mexico, our student-athletees will have the opportunity to compete in an international setting, and our conference will have the chance to showcase our brand across Mexico." h/t ESPN

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is something that has been a long time coming, and Wednesday during the Big 12 Media Days, Yormark gave some clarity around it.

What exactly is it though?

What is Big 12 Mexico?

Big 12 Mexico is Yormark's idea of getting the Big 12 into more homes than the continental United States. It is also not just pertaining to football either, as soccer, baseball and basketball games have also been announced to be played in Mexico.

As far as college football, there are already talks of hosting a bowl game in Monterrey, Mexico, beginning in 2026.

Fans have posted their thoughts surrounding the bowl game's name on Twitter.

CycloneFanatic.com @cyclonefanatic ESPN has agreed to start broadcasting select Big 12 games in Mexico starting this year, per Yormark. ESPN has agreed to start broadcasting select Big 12 games in Mexico starting this year, per Yormark.

With the Big 12 having conference games broadcast in Spanish, it will get a new audience. Mexico could begin showing interest in Big 12 football, similar to when the NFL played a "Monday Night Football" game in the country. The conference has some incredible talents and allowing them to expand into untapped markets will only due great things for them.

Think about the revenue side of this. The Big 12 can negotiate media rights deals in other countries through this in the future, and that's more money. There is a reason why sports brands try to get global recognition similar to the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys or LA Lakers. The money is out there and if no other college football conference is going to attack this, why not the Big 12?

Could this lead to Mexican colleges and universities joining conferences down the line? This is an incredible chance to grow a fan base and get more eyes on a product.

Poll : 0 votes