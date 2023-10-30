Amid Shilo Sanders post-hit celebration row, Deion Sanders Jr. asks fans to pick "best TD celebration" in his latest IG story

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders was having the game of his life with four tackles and one forced fumble against the UCLA Bruins before one controversial moment turned the tide of the game.

Sanders put in a hit against UCLA's Carsen Ryan, which was deemed to be targeting, although he seemed to lead with his shoulder in various replays, causing him to be controversially ejected from the game in the first half.

A furious discourse enveloped social media platforms about Shilo Sander's celebration after the big hit, with some calling it unnecessary.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

His older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., had fun with the celebration discourse. He highlighted several celebrations on his Instagram stories and asked who has the best touchdown celebration.

Enter caption

Shilo Sanders receives widespread support after ejection

Shilo Sanders has received plenty of support from different quarters after being ejected for that hit against UCLA's Carsen Ryan.

Deion Sanders was full of encouraging words supporting his son in his news conference after the game.

“He’s gotta keep it low. Just keep it low. If you keep it low, there’s no question,” Deion Sanders said. “I believe that he was not at fault because he turned his shoulder. He always does, he knows how to hit. And I told him I’m proud of him."

"He was having a heck of a game. He was being dominant on the defensive side of the ball, and I’m just proud of him. I’m sorry this transpired but I’m proud of his effort.

"I don’t ask my kids to be the best on the field, I ask them to give their best. And he gave us his best,” Sanders added.

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was critical of Shilo Sander's ejection in a post on X.

"They have officially taken it too far! Ruining the game," Sherman tweeted.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski supported Sherman's assertion on X and described why the tackle by Shilo Sanders was the best possible tackle.

"Richard baby, I 100% agree with you," Gronkowski said. "This is coaching tape. That is the exact location on my body I would want to be hit in a situation like that, receiving the ball and not seeing my blindside.

"If he went low, the chances of him being out for the season from an injury goes wayyyy up."

The debate about targeting will likely rumble on, and Shilo Sander's case is shining the spotlight on the matter due to the massive attention the Colorado Buffaloes garner.