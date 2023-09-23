Antonio Williams injury update: Is the Clemson wideout playing against FSU in Week 4 encounter?

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams is unlikely to be available for the rivalry game against Florida State due to an injury he sustained last week against Florida Atlantic. The sophomore left the field in the Week 3 game against the Owls in the first quarter.

Williams presently leads the team in receptions with 15 and ranks second in receiving yards with 145. He is also tied for the team lead with two receiving touchdowns. He played a crucial role for the Tigers team as a true freshman since last season, appearing in 14 games.

With the absence of Williams, it is expected that true freshman Tyler Brown will step up to take on a more significant role in the team against Florida State. This is especially after his impressive performance against Florida Atlantic, where he scored two touchdowns.

Antonio Williams’ injury against Florida Atlantic

Antonio Williams started the Week 3 game against Florida Atlantic on a bright note, notably making a catch for short yardage early in the game. However, following a change in possession in the first half, Williams was seen limping while heading to the sideline.

Subsequently, he remained on the sideline, working on improving his ability to start and stop. Regrettably, Williams later left the sideline and was escorted into the locker room for a more thorough evaluation of his condition. This made him a doubt for the Seminoles’ game.

The Tigers were comfortably leading the Owls with a score of 20-0 at the time he got injured, ultimately securing the victory in the game. However, not having Williams for the game against Florida State could substantially impact their offensive prowess.

Clemson vs. Florida State preview

Clemson was defeated in its opening game against Duke, but the team has since made a strong comeback with two decisive victories. The Tigers have emerged victorious in four consecutive matchups against the Seminoles in the Death Valley.

On the other hand, Florida State has been on an impressive nine-game winning streak that dates back to last season. Their latest victory was a narrow 31-29 win against Boston College last week. The Seminoles will look to continue on that form when they face the Tigers.

The highly-anticipated conference showdown, taking place live from Death Valley, could have long-lasting ramifications in both the conference and the national title race. Clemson has a remarkable track record in the Atlantic Coast Conference, having claimed the conference title in seven of the last eight seasons.