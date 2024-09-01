AP Top 25 predictions after Week 1: Winners and losers after CFB season opening weekend

Week 1 of the college football season has concluded, and the AP Top 25 will release its first rankings update of the season. The preseason rankings are based on the previous season's performance and off-season changes.

While there is information to be gained from those things, they are not as impactful as results. Here are our predictions for the week 1 rankings.

Men's college football AP Top 25 predictions after week 1

Predicted AP Poll Ranking







Team Name







Overall Record







Preseason Ranking







1







Georgia







1-0







1







2







Ohio State









1-0







2







3







Texas









1-0







4







4







Alabama









1-0







5







5







Notre Dame









1-0







7







6







Oregon









1-0







3







7







Ole Miss









1-0







6







8







Penn State









1-0







8







9







Michigan









1-0







9







10







Missouri









1-0







11







11







Utah









1-0







12







12







LSU







0 -0







13







13







Tennessee









1-0







15







14







Oklahoma









1-0







16







15







Miami









1-0







19







16







Oklahoma State









1-0







17







17







Kansas State









1-0







18







18







Arizona









1-0







21







19







Georgia Tech







2-0







NR







20







Clemson









1-0







14







21







Kansas









1-0







22







22







Florida State







0-1







10







23







Texas A&M







0-1







20







24







NC State









1-0







24







25







Iowa









1-0







25

Big upsets

The season's biggest upset came in week 0, as the No. 10 Florida State was defeated by an unranked Georgia Tech team. The game ended with a walk-off field goal by Aidan Birr to win the game for the Yellow Jackets.

The Seminoles struggled the entire game to generate offense and were only staying in the game thanks to a few long field goals by Ryan Fitzgerald. This upset will likely result in a big hit to the Seminoles AP top 25 ranking. That said, they likely will not be removed from the list entirely.

As for Georgia Tech, this win may result in the team getting added to the list. Since the Yellow Jackets are already 2-0 with another win over Georgia State, the team could enter the AP top 25.

Top 10 moves

Most teams in the AP top 25 won in week 1, including every team in the top 10 except for Florida State. So, there likely will not be a lot of movement in the top 10. That said, we expect the dominance of each top 10 in their wins to impact rankings.

The biggest change we would expect to see is Oregon dropping a few spots but still in the top 10. The Ducks beat a weak Idaho squad only by 10 points (24-14), so the voters might rank them lower. That said, a win means they will still be ranked highly.

Moving in and moving out

There likely will not be many teams moving in and out of the rankings after most teams in the top 25 won.

No. 23 USC Trojans may likely drop out in favor of Georgia Tech. The Trojans haven't played yet but face No. 13 LSU on Sunday. It is an unfavorable matchup for USC and will likely result in a loss. Since the Trojans are ranked 23rd coming into the season, they could exit the AP top 25.

