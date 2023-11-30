Appalachian State vs. Troy Sun Belt Championship Game prediction, odds and picks - Dec. 2

The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Troy Trojans face off on Saturday afternoon in the Sun Belt Championship Game at the Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama.

The Mountaineers (8-4, 6-2 in Sun Belt) are on a five-game winning streak to end the regular season and coming off a 55-27 home win over the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday.

The Trojans (10-2, 7-1), meanwhile, are on a nine-game winning streak after a 35-17 road victory on Saturday against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Appalachian State vs Troy Sun Belt: Who will win 2023 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game?

The Trojans have the better record among both teams. However, the Sun Belt Conference game is expected to be a close, back-and-forth battle. Expect Troy to win the game outright but Appalachian State to cover the spread.

Appalachian State vs Troy Sun Belt Championship Game Prediction

The Appalachian State Mountaineers are the better team offensively, scoring 40.4 points in their last five games compared to the Troy Trojans averaging 33.0 points in their previous two outings.

The two teams are going to be very similar overall, so expect the Mountaineers to cover the spread.

Appalachian State vs Troy betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Appalachian State Mountaineers +6 (-110) Over 52.5 (-110) +195 Troy Trojans -6 (-110) Under 52.5 (-110) -238

Appalachian State vs Troy picks

The Appalachian State Mountaineers have been one of the best passing teams throughout the season, as they are 23rd in college football with 278.7 passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar has been stepping up, as he's 247-of-389 (63.5 completion percentage) for 3,271 yards with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions. With 17 touchdown passes in his last five games, expect to see the over on his passing touchdowns in this game.

The Troy Trojans, meanwhile, also have been an outstanding passing team, as they are 29th in the sport with 274.3 passing yards per game. Senior quarterback Gunnar Watson has been doing well, with 231-of-379 (61.0 completion percentage) for 3,147 yards with 26 touchdowns to five interceptions.

He has nine touchdowns in his previous three games, so expect the over in this game as well.

Appalachian State vs Troy key injuries

Appalachian State Injuries

Running back Nate Noel: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Quarterback Ryan Burger: Finger (OUT)

Troy Injuries

Running back Jordon Ingram: Knee (OUT)

Safety Reggie Bracy: Suspension (OUT)

Appalachian State vs Troy head-to-head

The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Troy Trojans square off for the 12th time. The Mountaineers are 8-3 overall and are on a five-game winning streak after a 32-28 home win last season.

Appalachian State vs Troy betting tips

Tip 1: Kimani Vidal Under 110.5 Rushing Yards -115

Tip 2: Over 52.5 Points -110

Tip 3: Joey Aguilar Over 1.5 Passing TDs -150