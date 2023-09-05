Arch Manning's absence leads to yet another controversy in the Texas Nation as Quinn Ewers' rusty start contradicts preseason hype

After winning against Rice Owls 37-10, Texas Longhorns fans had one thing in mind. Seeing Arch Manning make his debut but were instead disappointed as coach Steve Sarkisian opted for Maalik Murphy as QB2

Quinn Ewers did not look comfortable with his deep passing despite getting Heisman shouts during preseason. He completed 19 out of his attempted 30 passes accounting for 260 yards resulting in 3 touchdowns.

The criticism came from many quarters with Ex-Longhorns and current Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs taking to X to vent his frustration at Quinn Ewers' inaccurate distribution for receiver Xavier Worthy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"(Worthy) should have 200 yards receiving already if the damn ball was thrown accurate."

Ewers analyzed his own performance after the game.

"I'm not mad at the throws. I think I gave my receivers chances to go up and get the ball which, that's what has been my focus this past offseason instead of trying to be so perfect, and end up overthrowing those guys. I think it's good that I'm just giving those guys a chance."

Speaking during the Big 12 media days, Sarkisian verbalized the confidence he has in Quinn Ewers. He said,

"I thought naming Quinn [Ewers as starting quarterback] was important to Quinn so he can continue to develop the confidence in himself in what he's capable of being. I think Quinn is a championship-level quarterback and I think he's a first-round level quarterback."

Fans were not very pleased about Arch Manning not getting any game time against Rice despite Ewers' struggles.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Can Arch Manning unseat Quinn Ewers?

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reported that a Big 12 defensive coordinator who wished to remain anonymous commented on the Quinn Ewers versus Arch Manning battle.

"I would watch for the other kid (Arch Manning) to unseat him (Ewers) at some point. They're going to be finding their way a little bit. I know he's (Ewers) going to get a lot of hype and all that, but I don't think he's as good [as other Big 12 QBs]."

In the spring game, Arch Manning had an average game completing 5 of 13 attempted passes for 30 yards, and speaking on an "Always College Football," episode, Sarkisian explained Manning's inexperience.

"I felt like I needed to remind everybody, on our spring game, the guy should have been at the Senior Car Wash raising money for prom or something. He still should have been in high school at that game. It was an invaluable experience for him to be with us and to get a lot of that newness out.”

To unseat Quinn Ewers, who has been mentioned in Heisman conversations, would be difficult for Arch Manning, as he's presumably the third-string quarterback behind Maalik Murphy.