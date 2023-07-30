Arch Manning vs Quinn Ewers NIL valuation: Bagging an exclusive deal with Panini, where do the Texas stars rank in 2023

Arch Manning arrived in Texas to much fanfare, being part of the nation's foremost football royal family. His grandfather, Archie Manning, and uncles Eli and Peyton Manning have all played in the NFL.

However, he also arrived at a program with an established quarterback in Quinn Ewers, who was confirmed as the starting quarterback by coach Steve Sarkisian. They both bagged Panini deals within a few weeks of each other to boost their respective NIL valuations.

Although Ewers arrived to a lot of hype from the Ohio Buckeyes, he had an average first season, but that hasn't stopped him from getting NIL deals. He has deals with Octane Football, Panini America, and Texas One Fund.

Quinn Ewers is No.19 on On3's NIL 100 valuation list with a $1.1 million valuation. Sarkisian has already confirmed that Ewers will be the Longhorns' starting quarterback this coming season.

Arch Manning signed his first NIL deal with Panini, ensuring that he will appear on Panini's collegiate and NIL trading card products. All the proceeds from the deal will be donated to the Central Texas non-profit organization.

Manning is ranked No. 3 on On3's NIL 100 valuation list with a value of $2.8 million, just behind USC's Bronny James and LSU's Olivia Dunne.

Steve Sarkisian discounted the possibility that the only reason that Arch Manning chose to join the Longhorns was due to a NIL deal.

“Everybody is under this assumption that this was a NIL deal for him to come to the University of Texas. It was absolutely not. I wish I had my phone. I would read you the text I got from Cooper Manning after Arch called me out of the blue at about nine o'clock in the morning to say he was coming to the University of Texas.”

Arch Manning earning NIL deals without pocketing them

Arch Manning just sold a one-off autographed Panini throwback black prizm card for $102,500. He was effusive in his comments about getting his own Panini card.

“Getting my first Panini trading card is something I couldn’t have imagined growing up. Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special. Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family.”

Arch Manning does not pocket the earnings from his NIL deals since his grandfather won't allow him to take any money while he's not yet a starter. This curious state of affairs was explained by Sarkisian when Manning joined.

"He’s taken zero money from a NIL perspective… His grandpa won’t let him take any NIL money. He said, 'You can take money when you become a player and you start.'"

The Arch Manning versus Quinn Ewers battle will likely be one of the tastiest sub-plots of this coming football season.