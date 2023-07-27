Arch Manning NIL deal has fans downpouring questions on the Manning family mandate

Arch Manning recently sealed his first NIL agreement as a college football athlete. The Texas quarterback formed a partnership with the trading card company Panini America. As part of the deal, Manning will be featured in Panini's collegiate and NIL trading card products.

While the latest development signifies a new milestone in the youngster's career, it has also sparked a series of online criticism. The earlier belief was that Arch Manning would only agree to a NIL contract once he started getting regular games with the Texas Longhorns.

Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian, earlier revealed Arch Manning had no NIL deal when he arrived at the program, contrary to the popular perception. He further said the quarterback won't take NIL money until he is a starter on the advice of his grandfather.

"He’s taken zero money from a NIL perspective… His grandpa won’t let him take any NIL money. He said, 'You can take money when you become a player and you start.'"

Fans were quick to remember the statement after the announcement of the new NIL deal, with many questioning the idea behind the change of decision.

Fans misunderstood Steve Sarkisian's statement

Without a doubt, many fans didn't get the message by Steve Sarkisian in April. The coach's statement that Manning will not be taking NIL money is widely misunderstood. This doesn't necessarily indicate that the quarterback won't enter a NIL deal.

The deal Arch Manning signed with Panini America won't directly earn him money. With the assistance of St. David's HealthCare and St. David's Foundation in Austin, Texas, he has decided to donate all the proceeds from the deal to a Central Texas nonprofit organization.

The first release of Manning's card will feature a unique "Prizm black" autographed card, making it a one-of-a-kind item. Panini has chosen to auction this card on its website. As of Wednesday afternoon, the bidding has reached an impressive $60,100.

Where does Arch Manning rank among Texas QB

As it stands, Arch Manning will be a third-string quarterback in his freshman year at Texas. He fell behind in the pecking order after an unimpressive outing during the Texas spring game. Without a doubt, this fell behind the expectations of many fans.

Despite an underwhelming season in 2022, incumbent Quinn Ewers will remain as the Longhorns' starting quarterback for the 2023 season. He is expected to be backed up by Malik Murphy after his brilliant performance during the Texas spring games.