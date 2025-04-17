Arch Manning will be unfazed by the burden of being Peyton & Eli Manning’s nephew, believes CFB insider

Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Arch Manning is among the most popular returning players in the 2025 college football season. He's set to take the spotlight this year after waiting behind Quinn Ewers for two years.

The hype around Manning is so big that many analysts compare it to how it was during Florida legend Tim Tebow's era.

Many fans wanted Manning to replace Ewers in the 2024 college football season, especially after seeing his electrifying performances in the two games he started in, both of which the Longhorns won.

With the new QB1 finally ready to take the reins, the hype also brings significant vulnerability to criticism and scrutiny.

Due to his ties with one of the most iconic football families in the world, there is added pressure on Manning to perform to the best of his capabilities and take Texas to the next level. If he fails, analysts will be bashing him left and right.

However, Manning doesn't let this factor affect him, as CFB analyst J.D. PicKell discussed during the latest segment of his podcast on "On3" on Friday.

"There's never been a spot in Arch Manning's life where you've shown up at a sporting event with the last name Manning on his jersey, whether it's soccer, whether it's Middle School basketball, whatever it is, and there's not been someone pointing, whispering and saying, that's Peyton, Eli's nephew."

"So for it to just be on a grander scale. Now, of course, that takes acclimation, but the beautiful part about this for Arch is he's had a chance to act like that. He's been on this roster for a couple of years now. He's gone through several different springs, so I think it's a natural transition for him to fully be not just the quarterback but the guy in Austin."

Arch Manning offers insight on his decision not to leave Texas

Arch Manning was a five-star recruit when he joined Texas and was originally planned to wait for one year before he became the starting quarterback; however, because Quinn Ewers decided to return for another year after the 2024 college football season and not declare for the NFL draft, Manning had to wait for an extra year.

Despite advice from fans and analysts to enter the transfer portal and secure the starting quarterback position elsewhere, Manning chose to trust the process and remain loyal to Steve Sarkisian's Texas.

During a press conference after Texas's spring practice on April 10, he said, while it was tough to sit around for two years, he's hoping it pays off, as there's nowhere else he'd rather be and he loves Austin and his friends.

