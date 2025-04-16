CFB analyst discusses Arch Manning's hypothetical failure amid Tim Tebow-like hype in 2025

The Arch Manning hype is one of the biggest seen in recent times. Many analysts even compare it to what we saw with Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow, who is popularly known as one of the best college football players ever.

However, with great hype comes great pressure. It is a given that many analysts and fans will unleash wrath on Manning if he underachieves this season.

During the latest edition of his show, Josh Pate discussed the possibility and said:

"I have a hard time believing he's just terrible. That's not going to happen. So, if it is the case that Texas underachieves. This year, Arch Manning underachieves, what you've probably seen is you've probably seen a few wow moments, but with too much inconsistency and mistakes and mistake-prone play mixed in there.

"Texas loses a few games, loses three or four games even because of poor decision-making and inconsistent play and turnovers. And I could see that. But again, it's his third year there, you know, so I don't even expect, I think he's going to be really good. I think Texas will be really good this year, and it'll probably be because of that." (4:25)

Arch Manning shares his experience of waiting behind Quinn Ewers for two years

The Longhorns QB1 has been waiting for two years to take the program's reins into his own hands, as opposed to what was originally supposed to be just one season.

After the 2023 season, when most people expected Ewers to enter the 2024 NFL draft, he announced his decision to return for another year, which meant another year of waiting for Arch Manning.

However, while some people may expect some rivalry between the two, both quarterbacks have always talked about each other in great spirits.

During one of the interviews after a spring game practice, Manning said:

“He’s (Ewers) just been so good to me over the years. It’s probably pretty annoying having me as a backup, just with all the media stuff,” Manning told the media last week. “But he handled it like a champ.”

The response drew a follow-up question from a reporter, who asked the Texas quarterback if the media stuff was really "stupid." Arch Manning replied, "For sure."

