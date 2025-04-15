"I don't blame him": CFB analyst backs Arch Manning for calling the media "stupid"

Arch Manning is among the most popular players in America right now. Even after just starting for two games in the 2024 college football season, he is already winning the odds to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy award.

The Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback's hype is getting compared to legends like Tim Tebow; however, the popularity also has a major negative side effect.

Talking about his relationship with Quinn Ewers, who Arch sat behind for two years, the Longhorns star shared that they spent some time together at his wedding and also emphasized that despite the "stupid media stuff," Ewers was always good to him.

Doubling down on his "stupid" remark, he said "for sure" when a reporter asked whether he really meant it, followed by a round of laughter throughout the room.

Discussing the response, analyst Brad Kellner shared that he doesn't blame Manning for saying that.

"I don't blame him," Kellner said. "Imagine what that's like, what 19-year-old kid trying to go through college and just not being able to go anywhere or do anything without being stopped again, the most popular and well-known college athlete there is in America right now, and he's only started two games in his college career. (6:00)

"I'm sure the media stuff gets tiring, and I'm sure Quinn Ewers got tired of it the last couple of years; the backup quarterback is always the most popular kid on campus when the backup quarterback's name is Manning; that makes him even more popular."

Steve Sarkisian sends a strong warning to Arch Manning ahead of the 2025 CFB season

While the hype around Arch Manning is exciting, it also comes with a lot more vulnerability for criticism.

During an interview after the Longhorns' spring practice, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian sent a warning to Manning.

“The boos," Sarkisian said jokingly about his conversations with Manning. "Because the boos are going to come here pretty soon, too. I love our fans - they love the backup quarterback, but they hate interceptions. So those are coming.”

Arch Manning and the Longhorns will kick off the 2025 season against the defending champs, Ohio State, on 30th August.

