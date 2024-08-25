“Are you kidding me?” Georgia Tech HC Brent Key hyped following 24-21 win against Mike Norvell’s FSU

Georgia Tech beat Florida State in the opening game of the 2024 collegiate football season. The Yellow Jackets achieved the feat after stellar work on the Gridiron and have earned plaudits for game management.

Speaking to a reporter, the Georgia Tech head coach, Brent Key, was asked about the game. Key said:

"Are you kidding me? RUN. THE. BALL"

Brent Key's experience as a former offensive line coach shone in the game. Georgia Tech's O-line was phenomenal, and it gave the team's quarterback and backfield ample time to cause damage in the opposition's half. It's no wonder why he couldn't keep calm after one of college football's biggest opening week shocks in recent memory.

Georgia Tech defeats first ranked opponent of 2024

Georgia Tech ended 2023 with a 6-6 regular season record, just good enough to squeeze into the Bowl Game eligibility. They've started this season with a bang, defeating one of the top ten-ranked teams on the AP ranking.

Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets have a couple of other games against ranked opponents in 2024. There's the October game against Notre Dame and back-to-back November matchups against Miami and NC State. The season ends with a trip to the number one-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

What next for Brent Key and Georgia Tech?

Brent Key and Georgia Tech do not have the luxury of time to over-celebrate their statement win over the Florida State Seminoles. Yes, Florida State was a famous scalp, but it's important to note that Georgia Tech has higher-ranked opponents to face off in the later months.

Next, Brent Key will drill his team and ensure that they learn from their few mistakes against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech dropped 21 points on FSU, so there's work to do.

The Yellow Jackets play Georgia State in Week 1, August 31. With Georgia Tach's latest win, let's see if the Panthers can prove a worthy opponent.

