Arizona State naming Jaden Rashada for the starting job lifts the CFB world: "Big 12 legend"

Jaden Rashada won the starting quarterback battle for the Sun Devils on Tuesday, and the college football world went crazy at the news since it is so rare for a true freshman to get that distinction.

He won the starting spot over former Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne, who got injured a few weeks ago. Rashada also beat out competition from junior Trenton Bourguet who had a few starts last season.

He follows in the footsteps of Jayden Daniels, who was the first true freshman to don the quarterback jersey in the season opener for Arizona State in 2019.

The signs had always been there that Jaden Rashada had caught coach Kenny Dillingham's eye with his performances during fall camp.

“He’s just gotten better, better and better every day,” Dillingham said. “You saw him go out there today, and when he’s on the field, explosive plays happen. Now, is there a learning curve with him? Yeah.

"He didn’t really get many reps in spring ball because he showed up the day before. He didn’t earn the right to be with the ones or twos to begin fall camp, so he started with the threes. But over a period of time, he’s grown and gotten better and better and better.”

College football fans on Twitter reacted warmly to the news.

Jaden Rashada and the Florida NIL problem

Jaden Rashada entered the public consciousness for very different reasons. Last year in June, Rashada committed to Miami on live TV, and it was reported that a booster had committed to paying him $9.5 million as a NIL deal.

A few months later, he changed his commitment to the University of Florida and signed a NIL deal with Gator Collective worth $13.85 million. All he had to do was sign autographs and post appropriate content on his social media pages.

He had been due to join his chosen program, the Gators, after committing to them late last year. After the Under Armour All-America Bowl in which he was involved, he was a no-show.

He didn't arrive until after the time slot for his enrollment into classes had elapsed, and he asked to be released from his letter of intent. Apparently, Gator Collective had not paid him the first amount, $500,000 due in December.

The University of Florida finally released him from his national letter of intent, and he was left without a NIL deal and without a program. Jaden Rashada then landed at Arizona State.

It has been a long journey for Rashada since bouncing around in Miami and Florida to being named the No. 1 Sun Devils' quarterback by coach Kenny Dillingham.