To say that the Arizona State Sun Devils had a bad season last year is an understatement considering how well they did in 2021. The Sun Devils went 3-9 in 2022, which was their worst season ever since way back in 1946.

As a result, the team fired Head Coach Herm Edwards and promoted Shaun Aguano to interim HC. He will be required to work out the team's QB situation moving forward if they want to compete.

What does the Arizona State Sun Devils QB depth chart look like for 2023?

The Arizona State Sun Devils had four QB candidates to vie for the starting spot this year. Here's the team's current QB depth chart:

QB1: Jaden Rashada

QB2: Trenton Bourguet

QB3: Drew Pyne

QB4: Jacob Conover

Many analysts believed that the Arizona State starting QB position was up for grabs between Bourguet and Pyne, a Notre Dame Fighting Irish transfer. But only recently, the team named freshman Jaden Rashada as the starting QB. Nevertheless, the Sun Devils' QB corps is rounded out by Bourguet, Pyne, and sophomore Jacob Conover.

Rashada took the Arizona State starting QB job after beating Bourguet during the spring and fall camps. Pyne suffered a hamstring injury on August 12, which essentially relegated him to the sidelines (via theScore). However, with Bourguet and Pyne (currently injured) just within reach, the Sun Devils are looking at a deep QB lineup.

Jaden Rashada - Stats and strengths

Rashada was originally a Florida Gators commit. However, he requested to be released by the Gators in January and was eventually recruited by the Sun Devils the following month.

In his entire high school career, Rashada recorded 5,816 yards and 70 TD passes and averaged an excellent 171.1 yards per game. The 6-4, 185-lb signal-caller is touted as a mobile passer who can avoid any rushers and make plays under pressure (via 247Sports). He is also praised for his great skills in completing throws over defenders, which analysts expect him to improve as the season goes on.

Who was Arizona State's starting QB in the last 5 years?

Here are the players that held the Arizona State starting QB role for the last five years, including Rashada:

2019, 2020: Jayden Daniels

2021: Emory Jones

2022: Trenton Bourguet

Daniels, who recently got transferred to LSU, was likely the best QB the Sun Devils had during the last five years. This means that Rashada has a relatively tough spot to fill, but many believe he'll be good enough to carve his path for Arizona State.

Prediction: Who will start as Arizona State's QB for 2023?

Freshman Jaden Rashada was already named Arizona State's starting QB for the 2023 season. If his high school career is any indication, Rashada has the upside to be one of the best QBs in the nation moving forward.