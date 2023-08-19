Following Tyler Buchner's departure to Alabama, the floor is open for the Notre Dame quarterback hopefuls to showcase their capabilities to lead the team on the gridiron. The team is set to begin their 2023 campaign in the next few days, facing Navy Midshipmen on August 27.

Notre Dame were led for 12 seasons by coach Brian Kelly, who went on to join LSU back in 2021. After his departure, former defensive coordinator for the team, Marcus Freeman, took over the reins, finishing 9-4 last season, their first under-10-wins season since 2016.

Following the changes that took place in the offseason, here is how the QB depth chart might play out for Notre Dame in 2023.

Who will be Notre Dame's starting QB?

Following Buchner's exit, the Fighting Irish are left with three plausible options to fill in the QB1 role. These include Sam Hartman, Steve Angeli, and Kenny Minchey.

Hartman decided to spend his last season of college football with the Fighting Irish after playing for five seasons with Wake Forest in the ACC. He was ranked second in ACC history in terms of passing yards(12,967 yards).

But you've got Steve Angeli as well, who is a redshirt freshman for Notre Dame. He appeared in two games last season when Buchner's campaign was cut short by an injury. Last season was a lesson for the Fighting Irish to prepare for the worst, relying on Drew Pyne to lead them before his transfer to Arizona State.

The team also had Kenny Minchey in the bag, but making him Notre Dame's starting QB might be too far of a stretch. Coming in as a four-star recruit out of Hendersonville, he committed to the Fighting Irish last year.

So who fits the description for Marus Freeman to be Notre Dame's starting QB in 2023?

Sam Hartman

Hartman did not fail to impress during his time with Wake Forest. In 2021, he led them to an ACC Championship game. He has the ability to make intelligent reads on the field, making him a threat to other teams.

Not only this, but Sam Hartman also makes the run to split defenses when given the opportunity. While his running may not be dynamic, it opens up his scope as a dual-threat quarterback who handles pressure in the pocket well.

But when it comes to accuracy, Hartman still has a lot to improve. He has had only one season with over 59% passing completion percentage. Apart from this, the young quarterback still has a lot to work on in terms of strength. That would build his ability to effect passes in tight spaces.

Steve Angeli

After the departure of Buchner and Pyne, Angeli has been getting in more reps with the team in training camp. He is yet to attempt passes for the Fighting Irish on the gridiron, but his confidence could be a key factor in shaping him as a great quarterback of the future.

Angeli is calm and collected and does not let his emotions get the best of him. However, his road is still a tough and long one to become Notre Dame's starting QB. Perhaps under the guidance of Hartman, the sophomore can gain experience before being handed over the reins.

Kenny Minchey

Standing at 6ft 2 inches and 205 lbs, the young freshman has yet to experience the essence of the atmosphere of college football. Back as a senior with Pope John Paul II in high school, Minchey had a passing completion of 69.1% for 1,007 yards.

Signing with Notre Dame gives Minchey the opportunity to hone his skills under a team with great history.

Notre Dame's starting QB outlook

Given the circumstances, it looks like Sam Hartman will be the first choice to be Notre Dame's starting QB in 2023. His proficiency with Wake Forest makes him the safest bet for the team to be their week 1 of the 2023 season.

Last season's setbacks will be a reminder for the team to keep both Angeli and Minchey ready as backups to Hartman. The uncertainty of injuries on the field poses a great risk to the team's ambition. These two players will have to come in clutch and live up to the Fighting Irish's name, even though they may not be the first choice this year.