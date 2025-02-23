Arizona State returning players 2025: Top 5 players who will return to Kenny Dillingham's squad

After making a surprise run to the College Football Playoff, the Arizona State Sun Devils won’t be surprising anyone in 2025 if they perform well. Kenny Dillingham’s team returns with most of their starters from last season but will have to make up for the loss of some key players, notably running back Cam Skattebo.

Ad

Besides Skattebo, offensive lineman Leif Fautanu and cornerback Shamari Simmons are also entering the NFL Draft. The Sun Devils tried to offset the loss of their premier running back by signing Kanye Udoh in the transfer portal. The former Army running back might take the starting job and is one of the players to follow in 2025.

Because he didn’t play at Arizona State last year, he is not on this list but here are the top five Sun Devils who are set to return in 2025.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five players returning to the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2025 season

Jordyn Tyson suffered an injury that prevented him from playing in the postseason - Source: Imagn

#5. Clayton Smith, Defensive End

Ad

The Sun Devil’s leading sacker from 2024, Clayton Smith will look to improve on his 4.5 sacks from last season. Smith added a career-high 33 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery last season.

Smith transferred from Oklahoma ahead of the 2023 season and has been able to produce for the Sun Devils. Since arriving at Arizona State his numbers have improved each year, and he will have one more chance to make an impact for the program.

Ad

#4. Myles Rowser, Safety

Part of one of the best safety tandems in the nation. Myles Rowser led the team in tackles in 2024 with 98. The former Campbell and New Mexico State safety had his best season in his first year on Kenny Dillingham’s squad. Rowser added four pass deflections and a sack.

Rowser had a couple of 13-tackle performances and closed out the season with five stops against the Texas Longhorns. He will once again roam the middle of the field for the Sun Devils.

Ad

#3. Xavion Alford, Safety

One of the top safeties in the nation, Xavion Alford decided to run it back, one last time, at Arizona State. In his first season in Tempe after stints at Texas and USC, Alford responded with 85 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions. He also had three tackles and a pass defended in the Peach Bowl against the Longhorns.

Alford will be the leader of the defense for a team that will look to win the Big 12 championship for the second straight year. The 6'0", 200-pound defensive back was also among the best cover safeties in the nation last year, allowing just 90 yards in coverage during the entire regular season.

Ad

#2. Jordyn Tyson, Wide Receiver

The former Colorado wide receiver had a breakout 2024 debut with Arizona State. Jordyn Tyson finished the season with 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. He didn’t play in the Big 12 Championship Game or the Peach Bowl due to injury.

Tyson is considered one of the best wide receivers in college football entering 2025. Without Skattebo and with a more mature Sam Leavitt, Tyson could play a major role in Arizona State’s offensive system this season. The sophomore from Allen, Texas had only three games with less than five receptions last season.

Ad

#1. Sam Leavitt, Quarterback

Sam Leavitt is one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in college football entering 2025. In his first year in Tempe, the Michigan State transfer was efficient, totaling 2,885 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions. Leavitt also showed some mettle in the CFP against Texas, bouncing back from a poor start despite the absence of his most trusted receiver.

Entering his sophomore season the West Linn, Oregon native is expected to take a step forward. Without Skattebo in the backfield, the Sun Devils will need the signal caller to have a solid season if they want a repeat performance of their CFP berth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback