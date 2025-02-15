Top 10 returning WRs heading into 2025 college football season ft. Jeremiah Smith 

Wide receivers have become some of the most important offensive assets for a contender to have in college football. A top receiver can take over a game, as Jeremiah Smith did in the College Football Playoff.

Ad

Here are 10 wide receivers who should dominate once the 2025 college football season kicks off.

Top 10 returning wide receivers in 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ryan Williams is an explosive weapon for Alabama. - Source: Imagn

Ad

Trending

#10. Kevin Concepcion, Texas A&M Aggies

After a strong season in 2023, Kevin Concepcion’s numbers were disappointing in 2024. Concepcion dropped from 71 receptions for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns to 53 catches, 460 yards and six scores with the NC State Wolfpack.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native entered the transfer portal and signed with the Affies, where he willñ benefit from a more stable quarterback situation. If Marcel Reed and Concepcion click, the Aggies passing could benefit greatly.

Ad

#9. Ryan Wingo, Texas Longhorns

Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond left for the NFL, but the Longhorns should still have one of the top wide receiver tandems in the nation. While DeAndre Moore is a solid possession receiver, Ryan Wingo proved he could be a game-changer in 2024. The Saint Louis, Missouri native caught 39 balls for 472 yards and two touchdowns.

Because Bond struggled with injuries last year, Wingo was able to take the field often. He displayed top-end speed and good hands and should be Arch Manning’s top option in the passing game.

Ad

#8. Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Yellow Jackets lost Eric Singleton in the transfer portal but are filling that hole nicely with Eric Rivers, who is considered one of the top wide receivers in the portal himself. The Florida International transfer is going to Atlanta after a 62-reception, 1,172-yard season with the Panthers in which he also scored 15 times.

While only 5-foot-11, Rivers is quick, has good hands and has excellent speed. He could be one of the most explosive wide receivers in the game in 2025.

Ad

#7. Deion Burks, Oklahoma Sooners

An injury-riddled 2024 dampened the high expectations after Deion Burks transferred from Purdue. In five games with the offensively challenged Sooners, Burks caught 31 passes for 245 yards and three scores.

While undersized, Burks is a dynamo who can make big plays in space. With Washington State transfer John Mateer bringing stability at quarterback, Burks should become the big play threat Oklahoma didn’t have in 2024 and one of the most explosive wide receivers in college football.

Ad

#6. Eric Singleton, Auburn Tigers

Eric Singleton will team up with Cam Coleman in an attempt to revive the Auburn passing attack in 2025. Singleton was among the top wide receivers in the transfer portal after totaling 104 receptions, 1,468 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons at Georgia Tech.

He earned freshman All-American honors in 2023 and has good enough speed and field vision to also have a role in the return game.

#5. Evan Stewart, Oregon Ducks

Ad

Evan Stewart missed the Oregon Ducks’ loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, and his absence was noticeable. With leading receiver Tez Johnson entering the NFL draft, the former Texas A&M player is now expected to be the top target in Eugene.

In three seasons of college football Stewart has racked up 139 receptions for 1,776 yards and 11 TDs. This season he should be among the top wide receivers in the nation.

Ad

#4. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State Sun Devils

Jordyn Tyson could become the focal point of the Arizona State offense in 2025. - Source: Imagn

Arizona State is building a very competitive program with talent in every position. Few players in Tempe are as talented as Jordyn Tyson, who totaled 74 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns despite missing the Big 12 Championship Game and the Peach Bowl.

Ad

Tyson had five 100-yard games and was on a three-game streak with at least 125 yards before his injury. Now healthy, he should be one of the top receivers in 2025.

#3. Antonio Williams, Clemson Tigers

Antonio Williams was solid in 2024, garnering 75 receptions, for 904 yards and 11 scores. With Cade Klubnik back for one more season Williams could be even better. The Clemson passing attack could be special in 2025 and Williams’ good field awareness and ability to get open make him one of the wide receivers to follow next season.

Ad

#2. Ryan Williams, Alabama Crimson Tide

A shifty and explosive receiver, Ryan Williams is also among the best football players in the country entering the 2025 season. As a freshman, Williams led the Crimson Tide with 865 yards and eight touchdowns on only 48 receptions. With a more accurate quarterback this time around, the receiver from Mobile, Alabama could thrive next season in Kalen DeBoer’s system.

#1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes

Perhaps not only the best wide receiver but the top college player in the nation. Jeremiah Smith broke out in the CFP last season and finished the year with 76 receptions, 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had 19 receptions for 381 yards and five scores in the CFP.

Ad

The Buckeyes will be breaking in a new starting quarterback in Julian Sayin, and a new offensive coordinator in Brian Hartline, but Smith should be the focal point of the Buckeyes' offense in 2025.

Which wide receiver are you most excited to see in college football action next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.