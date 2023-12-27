Arizona vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 28 | Alamo Bowl

The 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats will square off against the 12th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday night.

The Wildcats are 9-3 so far and were able to end the season with a 59-23 road victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Sooners were a strong 10-2 throughout the year and finished with a dominant offensive showing against the TCU Horned Frogs 69-45.

Arizona vs Oklahoma: Game Details

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats (9-3) vs Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)

Date & Time: Thursday, Dec. 28 at 9:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Alamodome in San Antonio, TX

Arizona vs Oklahoma: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Arizona Wildcats -2.5 (-115) Over 62.5 (-105) -140 Oklahoma Sooners +2.5 (-105) Under 62.5 (-115) +120

Arizona vs Oklahoma: Picks

The Arizona Wildcats have been an incredible passing team, as they are 12th in college football with 304.5 passing yards.

Freshman quarterback Noah Fifita has been doing extremely well as he has gone 217-of-295 (73.6 completion percentage) for 2,515 yards with 23 passing touchdowns to five interceptions. He has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in each of his last five games, so go with the over in his passing touchdowns in this game.

The Oklahoma Sooners have been a solid rushing team throughout the season, as their 180.6 rushing yards per game is placed 36th in the nation.

Freshman running back Gavin Sawchuk has done well throughout the year, as he has 105 carries for 610 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) with eight rushing touchdowns. With four consecutive games with 100+ rushing yards, expect the over for Sawchuk's yardage on the ground.

Arizona vs Oklahoma: Head-to-head

This is the third time that these teams are facing off against one another as they split the first two meetings. However, they have not squared off since the 1989 season.

Players Unavailable

With bowl games, each side will have players sit out because of the NFL draft, injuries, or transfer portal, and the Alamo Bowl will be no different.

Arizona

Running back Brandon Johnson (Undisclosed)

Safety Cruz Rushing (Transfer Portal)

EDGE Orin Patu (Transfer Portal)

Cornerback Manny Moss (Transfer Portal)

EDGE Jason Harris (Transfer Portal)

Linebacker Ammon Allen (Transfer Portal)

Safety Isaiah Taylor (Transfer Portal)

Cornerback Canyon Moses (Transfer Portal)

Running Back Stevie Rocker (Transfer Portal)

Offensive Tackle Snoop Leota-Amaama (Transfer Portal)

Linebacker Daniel Heimuli (Transfer Portal)

Oklahoma

Running Back Marcus Major (Shoulder)

Tight End Kaden Helms (Knee)

Wide Receiver Andrel Anthony (Knee)

Defensive Back Jayden Rowe (Undisclosed)

Linebacker Phil Picciotti (Undisclosed)

Wide Receiver DJ Graham II (Undisclosed)

EDGE Kevin Gilliam (Transfer Portal)

Offensive Lineman Savion Byrd (Transfer Portal)

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (Transfer Portal)

EDGE Reggie Grimes II (Transfer Portal)

Offensive Tackle Nate Anderson (Transfer Portal)

Running Back Daylon Smothers (Transfer Portal)

Safety Key Lawrence (Transfer Portal)

Tight End Jason Llewellyn (Transfer Portal)

Running Back Tawee Walker (Transfer Portal)

Offensive Tackle Marcus Hicks (Transfer Portal)

Offensive Lineman Cayden Green (Transfer Portal)

Offensive Tackle Aaryn Parks (Transfer Portal)

Arizona vs Oklahoma: Prediction

The Arizona Wildcats are the better team for this game and should be able to dominate. Looking at the defenses in the previous five regular-season games, the Wildcats are giving up 21.2 points per game, while the Sooners are allowing 30.8 points per game.

With no Dillon Gabriel, expect Arizona to control the game offensively, so go with the Wildcats to cover the spread.

Prediction: Arizona Wildcats -2.5

