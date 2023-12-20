Arkansas Football Schedule 2024: Full list of Razorbacks' SEC opponents for 2024 and rivalry outlook explored

After a disappointing 2023 season, the Arkansas Razorbacks fans will want to quickly look at what the future holds for them. This year the Hogs had an overall record of 4-8, and an awful record of 1-7 in the SEC. To add insult to injury, school officials have decided to stick with Sam Pittman and quarterback KJ Jefferson decided to enter the transfer portal.

Next year the Hogs will have a more varied than usual schedule, as the SEC will eliminate divisions and move to a single table of standings. Also, Arkansas will face the Texas Longhorns as the Austin school is joining the SEC.

Arkansas Razorbacks Football Schedule for 2024

Week 0 UAPB Golden Lions (Non-Conference)- August 31, War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas

Week 1 Oklahoma State Cowboys (Non-Conference)- September 7, Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Week 2 AUB Blazers- September 14, DWR Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Week 3 Auburn Tigers- September 21, Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Week 4 Texas A&M Aggies (Southwest Classic)- September 28, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Week 5 Tennessee Volunteers- October 5, DWR Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Week 6 BYE

Week 7 LSU Tigers (Battle for the Boot)- October 19, DWR Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Week 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs- October 26, Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Week 9 Ole Miss Rebels- November 2, DWR Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Week 10 BYE

Week 11 Texas Longhorns (Rivalry)- November 16, DWR Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Week 12 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (Non-Conference)- November 23, DWR Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Week 13 Missouri Tigers (Battle of the Line)- November 30, Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

Arkansas Razorbacks rivalry and non-conference outlook

Week 4 will see the Razorbacks face off against the Texas A&M Aggies in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It has become a regular sight to see this game in Arlington, probably because Jerry Jones, owner of the Cowboys, is a former Razorback himself. Other key rivalry games include the Battle for the Boot against LSU in Week 7 and the Battle of the Line against Missouri in Week 13. Hogs will be looking for revenge, as they lost all those games this year.

We can add a rivalry this year, as the Texas-Arkansas rivalry will be revived with the arrival of the Longhorns in the SEC. While the game hasn't been a common site over the last decade, it's a clash with more than a century's worth of history.

With regards to non-conference rivals, the Arkansas Razorbacks will face the usual weak opponents in two of three games. The second game of their season, however, is a clash in which they may go into as underdogs against the Big 12's Oklahoma State.

