Why is Jerry Jones in the Hall of Fame?

Jerry Jones was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017. During Jerry Jones' time as the Dallas Cowboys owner, they've won three Super Bowls, three NFC Championships, and 10 NFC Division Championships.

"Nobody ever got to the top trying to have it on his best day. Football shows you how to do it when it's not your best day."

The Dallas Cowboys owner has earned the right to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Even with all the success, fans still ask how Jerry Jones became a Hall of Famer? Let's take a look.

How did Jerry Jones make it into the Hall of Fame?

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys franchise in 1989. Since buying the Cowboys, Jones has restored the winning tradition for Dallas. Outside of owning the most valuable NFL franchise, Jerry Jones provides the NFL with leadership in marketing, sponsorship, television, stadium management, and labor negotiations.

Since purchasing the Cowboys, Jerry Jones has built the team's value up to $6.5 billion. Jones paid $150 million for the Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys have been the most valuable NFL franchise in the last 15 years. Dallas generates roughly $800 million in revenue per year, which also places the Cowboys at the top of the NFL.

Jerry Jones has employed 14 NFL Hall of Famers since becoming the owner of the Cowboys. The Cowboys have made 13 playoff appearances under Jones. He's also led Dallas to 12 ten-plus win seasons since becoming an owner.

Jerry Jones became the first owner to win three Super Bowls in his first seven years. Dallas made seven playoff appearances in Jones' first seven years, winning six division titles and three Super Bowl rings.

It's easy to see why the Dallas Cowboys owner is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His resume speaks for itself. Jerry's success on and off the football field has made the Dallas Cowboys what they are today.

Will the Dallas Cowboys win another Super Bowl while Jerry Jones is the owner?

The Dallas Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl championship in roughly 25 years. That brings the question of, will the Cowboys win another Super Bowl while Jones owns the team?

For many years, the Cowboys have had the talent to appear in the Super Bowl but they have failed to make it over the hump every single time. Jerry Jones would love to hoist the Lombardi Trophy one more time before handing the team down. If that was going to happen, it'll have to be in the next couple of years.

