Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Arkansas prediction & betting tips - August 29th | College Football Week 1

The Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Arkansas game will kick off the college football season for these two squads. Both teams will be looking to improve on disappointing 2023 seasons.

Arkansas had only a 4-8 record last season, whereas Arkansas Pine Bluff was even worse, finishing 2-9. The two teams will start their game at 7:30 p.m. EST on August 29. Arkansas will be one of the biggest favorites of Week 1.

Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Arkansas prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although these two teams compete in the same state, they are not of the same caliber. Arkansas Pine Bluff competes in the weak SWAC West.

Trending

Conversely, Arkansas competes in the always competitive SEC. Since there is such a big difference in the quality of these two programs, the two teams have only faced each other once in their history before this upcoming matchup.

Even with Arkansas rebuilding, they should not have much trouble defeating Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Pine Bluff has 50 new players, a weak defense, and an RPO offense that is returning only one starter. Look for Arkansas to put this game away early so that they can rest their starters in the second half of the game.

The game favors Arkansas so heavily that sportsbooks aren't even offering a moneyline.

Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Arkansas tips

Tip 1: 1H Over 31 or Better (-110)

Tip 2: Arkansas Pine Bluff +49.5 (-110)

Tip 3: Over 57.5 (-115)

Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Arkansas head-to-head

These two teams in Arkansas have only played each other once before in their history. This is partially because Arkansas has a much stronger football program and games between these teams are unlikely to be competitive.

However, Arkansas also tends to avoid in-state rivals to avoid losing fans to the other team if they lose the game.

The only game between these two teams took place on October 23, 2021. It was a definitive 45-3 win for Arkansas. The victorious team was shutting out Arkansas Pine Bluff until the 4th quarter when they managed to get in field goal range.

Where to watch Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Arkansas

To watch this game you will need an ESPN+ or Hulu subscription. Both streaming services give access to the channel the game will be streamed on.

When it is time for kickoff, navigate to ESPNU. There, you will be able to watch as Arkansas takes on Arkansas Pine Bluff for just the second time in its history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Arkansas Razorbacks Fan? Check out the latest Razorbacks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.