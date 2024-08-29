Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Arkansas prediction & betting tips - August 29th | College Football Week 1

The Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Arkansas game will kick off the college football season for these two squads. Both teams will be looking to improve on disappointing 2023 seasons.
Arkansas had only a 4-8 record last season, whereas Arkansas Pine Bluff was even worse, finishing 2-9. The two teams will start their game at 7:30 p.m. EST on August 29. Arkansas will be one of the biggest favorites of Week 1.
Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Arkansas prediction
Although these two teams compete in the same state, they are not of the same caliber. Arkansas Pine Bluff competes in the weak SWAC West.
Conversely, Arkansas competes in the always competitive SEC. Since there is such a big difference in the quality of these two programs, the two teams have only faced each other once in their history before this upcoming matchup.
Even with Arkansas rebuilding, they should not have much trouble defeating Arkansas Pine Bluff.
Pine Bluff has 50 new players, a weak defense, and an RPO offense that is returning only one starter. Look for Arkansas to put this game away early so that they can rest their starters in the second half of the game.
The game favors Arkansas so heavily that sportsbooks aren't even offering a moneyline.
Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Arkansas tips
Tip 1: 1H Over 31 or Better (-110)
Tip 2: Arkansas Pine Bluff +49.5 (-110)
Tip 3: Over 57.5 (-115)
Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Arkansas head-to-head
These two teams in Arkansas have only played each other once before in their history. This is partially because Arkansas has a much stronger football program and games between these teams are unlikely to be competitive.
However, Arkansas also tends to avoid in-state rivals to avoid losing fans to the other team if they lose the game.
The only game between these two teams took place on October 23, 2021. It was a definitive 45-3 win for Arkansas. The victorious team was shutting out Arkansas Pine Bluff until the 4th quarter when they managed to get in field goal range.
Where to watch Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Arkansas
To watch this game you will need an ESPN+ or Hulu subscription. Both streaming services give access to the channel the game will be streamed on.
When it is time for kickoff, navigate to ESPNU. There, you will be able to watch as Arkansas takes on Arkansas Pine Bluff for just the second time in its history.
